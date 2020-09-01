“DISGUSTING” images have emerged showing used face masks, thongs, socks and bras hanging from trees at an ancient pilgrimage beauty spot in the Scottish Highlands.

Recent visitors have been branded “rank” for tying their used garments to branches at the Munlochy Clootie Well in Ross and Cromarty.

Traditionally, Clootie Wells are places of pilgrimage in Celtic areas where strips of cloth and rags are left as part of an ancient healing ritual.

The rags are meant to be dipped in a nearby well and tied to a nearby tree in the hope that sickness or ailment will fade as the rags disintegrate.

But now, inconsiderate explorers have been blasted for leaving their dirty, unhygienic undergarments behind in the woodlands.

John MacInnes, from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, shared photographs of the mess on Facebook, writing: “The Clootie Well, Munlochy. Now this is one where I’m still not sure what to think.

“Is it just creating a right mess with people hanging all manner of garments including bras and thongs, jeans, shorts, ties, t-shirts etc?”

Dozens of social media users commented on the post, shocked by the images.

Edie McKeague wrote: “Unless you know the tradition behind the Clootie Wells you won’t understand why pieces of clothing are left.

“It’s not just to flash your knickers or bra or socks etc at passing traffic. There is a history to it.

“It’s part of the Celtic culture of our land. Myths superstition–maybe. But so is Halloween Christmas Santa Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy.

Lynette Potter said: “Looks disgusting.”

Morag Courten wrote: “When I was a child growing up on the Black Isle, (50 odd years ago), the Clootie Well was on the roadside and people hung a piece of cloot (cloth) above it and made a wish.

“Having recently seen what it has developed into, I can only say it’s been taken to extremes and is not only an eyesore but a hazard to wildlife and animals.

“Having gone from a small area of local tradition and interest, this has now exploded into a mess.”

Nicky Reid wrote: “That’s rank. They should be removed.”

Deena Webster said: “Terribly sad. The original meaning behind it has been lost. Now it is just disgusting.”

And Ian Orr joked: “If you’re hanging your thong up for a healing ritual, you need to see the GUM clinic.”

Speaking today (TUE) John MacInnes, a journalist who was on holiday, said: “Before we had even climbed a single step to reach the Clootie Well, the trees around were covered in all manner of detritus.

“It was as if a tornado had blown through a landfill site and deposited it here.

“The place was a complete mess and It would be fair to say I was shocked. It just wasn’t what I was expecting to find.

“There were bras, thongs, gents boxers, t-shirts, shorts, denims, single shoes,hats, ties – and probably the most shocking of all, face masks.

“I always understood that a Clootie Well dated back to Celtic times, and that people used it to dip a small strip of cloth, presumably because material back then would have been a cherished and expensive item.

“It now appears that visitors to this site are simply hanging up their polyester laundry, regardless of whether it will ever degrade naturally.

“I’m fairly certain that back in the day, people who visited in the hope of a cure, or a wish for good health, never, ever hung up their underpants.

“It’s a shame really because the site now looks like a tip, and really does need a good clean up.

“Perhaps if people understood the historic significance of it, they wouldn’t be quite as

quick to whip off their bra or pants to decorate the nearest tree.”

The Munlochy Clootie Well is an ancient spring dedicated to Saint Curetán – a Scoto-Pictish bishop and saint, who lived between 690 and 710.

The well was once thought to have had the power to cure sick children who were left there overnight.

Forestry and Land Scotland advise visitors on their website: “If you want to bring a cloot by all means do – biodegradable cotton or wool are best for the environment.”