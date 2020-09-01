What is the fastest-growing UK job board?

Job boards are a trend that most industries rely on to get employees for the various companies in the business. Getting into employment is a challenge, and job boards have stepped in to avail options for both employers and employees. The UK is among countries with a decent number of job boards. If you want to find your next job quickly, the internet could have all the resources that you need.

Job boards are the first place to begin your job search process. However, you must know the leading sites that provide opportunities if you want to land a job as soon as possible. If you want to make your job hunting as effective and efficient as possible you should also be up to date with the latest trends, tools and platforms, regarding job boards before you sign up to use the services available.

Do the necessary research to know more about the sites available and what they have to offer. Some job boards provide free services, especially for employees, while others charge a fee for one to use their services.

Zoek is the fastest-growing UK job board

Zoek is the fastest-growing UK job board and it’s free for all job seekers to use! Zoek is a generalist job board that operates across all industries and job types. Zoek hosts fresh UK vacancies from top employers such as Tesco and Avon, recruitment agencies as well as NGO’s that get updated on a regular basis.

This site is an innovative job board platform that is easy to use with specialised features aimed to make the job search process as simple and as effective as possible. It is also a lot faster than most sites of this nature available on the wide web.

Zoek’s mission and features

The mission of Zoek is to revolutionise the job board market using cutting edge, innovative technology, delivering value to hirers and a superlative experience to candidates who are searching for a new job. Zoek is one of the fastest-growing job boards in the UK market. The use of intelligent matching technology that connects hirers to suitable candidates is among the top features of this job board platform. The site operated on utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) to filter job searches and deliver results based on key skills, experiences, and qualifications of each vacancy.

Furthermore, Zoek, the intelligent job matching website, offers features such as the “Search With CV” function, the “Advanced Search Feature” and the “Job Cart Feature” to help job seekers make their hunting for a new job successful. For instance, using the “Search With CV” feature, people can simplify their job search to make it more convenient. For those who are unsure of what their next job role should be or simply want to save time, they can instantly upload their CV and Zoek will do the hard work for them.

Utilising AI technology, Zoek will automatically extract each job seeker’s key skills, and qualifications from their CV to match them and show the most relevant job results. In addition, Zoek’s Job Cart enables job seekers to apply for up to 10 jobs in one go with their chosen CV, making the application process a lot faster.

UK residents have a long list of job boards that they can use to land employment. However, when job hunting, using only the top employment websites will not only make your job search a lot easier but will also bring you more fruitful results a lot faster. If you’re currently looking for your next job opportunity, visit Zoek today and search over 100,000 fresh UK jobs across all industries and types.