5 Types of peptides that can repair your skin

Our skin is an essential component of our body that serves many purposes. It acts

as the primary defence wall for our body and keeps microorganisms and radiation

at bay. The skin has three main functions, protecting, regulating and sensitivity.

All of these functions are necessary to keep the body in a healthy state.

Protein being the building blocks of our body also makes up our skin and to keep

it healthy, we need a regular supply. If our skin suffers from any damage, peptides

can be very useful to make the necessary repairs. Synthesized peptides at

lotilabs.com can help you out with the necessary repair mechanisms. We have

compiled a list of 5 types of peptides that are essential for skincare.

Signal Peptides

Signal peptides are the messenger peptides that send messages to different parts

of the body for the promotion of elastin, collagen and other kinds of proteins

causing muscle aiding in the removal of wrinkles. Wrinkles give a sense of ageing,

and it’s necessary to take care of them in order to have a youthful look.

Carrier Peptides

Skin needs stabilized trace elements like manganese and copper on a regular

basis. These are essential elements that help in developing collagen, which aids in

your skin elasticity and healing of the wounds. The more elasticity the skin has,

the more vibrant and youthful it looks.

Enzyme-inhibiting peptides

The collagen in your skin needs to break down at regular intervals for slowing the

ageing process. The enzyme-inhibiting peptides aids in breaking down the

collagen in your skin. It is essential to slow down the ageing process that occurs

due to stress and other activities.

Neurotransmitter Inhibitor Peptides

These are one of the most vital peptides that prevent muscle contraction and

giving the skin an aftereffect of botox. Without contraction, wrinkle formation is

not possible, so it will ultimately lead to youthful-looking skin. Wrinkles formed by

the expression lines are the target for these peptides, and they don't work on

wrinkles formed by pollution or sun damage.

Antimicrobial peptides

Peptides of the antimicrobial class are also known as HDPs or host defence

peptides. It is an essential part of the immune response found in every kind of life

on earth. It terminated viruses, fungi, bacteria( both positive and negative) along

with the cancerous cells.

These were some of the essential peptides that are needed to give your skin the

necessary nutrients and care that helps in maintaining a youthful appearance. It is

essential that these peptides are taken in the prescribed manner and do not

exceed the dosage. Skincare is essential as it is an important organ of our body

that serves many functions daily.

Damages in the outermost layer of the body will invite uncomfortable

complications, and it’s necessary to keep these complications at bay. Synthesized

peptides can serve as the best supplement for developing an active defence

mechanism for the protection of skin layers.