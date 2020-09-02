EASYJET passengers have shared disgusting images of their dirty plane interiors amid claims the aircraft are not being properly cleaned.

Travellers say that despite crew assuring them a deep clean had taken place prior to boarding, they found dirt and detritus in their seats.

Among those to complain was the Farrow family who were on a flight from Catania Fontanarossa Airport, Italy to Bristol on Monday.

Son Max, 14, shared snaps of the plane on Twitter, saying: “easyJet, could you explain what you mean at the start of the flight when you say, “the plane has been cleaned with special anti bacterial cleaning products and we walk on with this?

“There was hair on every seat and on the floor. Please explain?”

The images show dirty tray tables stained with white marks which do not appear to have been cleaned.

A snap of the floor also reveals crumbs strewn across the carpet.

While journalist Laura Mitchell, from Brighton, was left “horrified” by her flight from Gatwick to Nice on 22 August.

She fumed to easyJet, saying: “I would like to make a complaint about how dirty the plane was on my flight from Nice to Gatwick yesterday morning.

“This was how we found all three tray tables in our row.

“The plane had obviously not been cleaned between flights and given the Covid pandemic I was horrified.”

The accompanying photo shows a tray table smeared with leftover food and crumbs.

A similar complaint was made by a teacher from Newport, Gwent on board a flight from Milas-Bodrum Airport in Turkey to Bristol on 25 August.

@itsKellyLH shared snaps of the plane and wrote on Twitter: “Very disappointing and concerning to see no cleaning on the BJV-BRS flight yesterday evening.

The images show how used tissues have been left in the seat pocket, while the tray tables are again stained.

And another Twitter user, @leon_est1983, vented about the same problem on his flight from Larnaca International Airport home to Gatwick on 16 August.

He shared a snap showing how his seat area was littered with waste and old food, some of which had been ground into the carpet.

He wrote to easyJet saying: “Dirty Plane, would it be too much to clean the aircraft before passengers get on?”

Speaking today, Max explained: “The state of the plane was disgusting.

“And the flight attendants said how they had fully cleaned the plane before we got on.

“There was also one person at check in for 400 people which was ridiculous.

Today easyJet apologised for the state of the planes.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “Crew tidy the cabin between each flight and customers can alert our crew to any issues and they will always assist should any further cleaning be required.

“Crew collect rubbish throughout each flight and ask that passengers take any remaining rubbish with them when they leave the aircraft.

“We know this is important to our customers so we are sorry that the high standards they have come to expect were not met on these occasions.

“The safety and well being of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We have implemented enhanced safety measures due to the pandemic including mandatory masks onboard and enhanced daily cleaning and disinfection proven to protect against coronavirus for at least 24 hours.

” In fact, recent customer research has shown that our customers have been extremely satisfied with the cleanliness of the aircraft since flying resumed.”