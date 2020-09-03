5 Things You Can Do to Help Your Struggling Teen

Has your teen been acting strange lately? While they might not tell you, they may be silently struggling with hopelessness and despair. Teens today are faced with a wide range of pressures and challenges from home, school, friends, work, and more. Bullying and the negative impact of social media have intensified many of the problems teens already faced. It’s hard to tell a troubled teen from a mentally stable teen due to the impact of hormones. However, it is important not to dismiss all behaviors as hormonal or everyday teen problems.

Here are five things you can do when your teen is struggling.

Seek mental health treatment.

Seeking a therapist is your best option. Behavioral issues can stem from a variety of different diseases and disorders, including ADHD, depression, social anxiety disorder, and bipolar disorder. A trained therapist can work with your teen to diagnose the underlying problem and offer appropriate treatment options. Your therapist may suggest a treatment plan that includes group, family, or individual therapy, as well as pharmaceutical treatment. If your child is prescribed medications, it is vital to monitor their progress and any possible side effects as it can take time to get the prescription and dosage that is best for your teen.

For more challenging situations, your child may benefit from a residential treatment program that will provide more intensive care. This can be beneficial for a short period as your teen’s doctors work to regulate their medications. Or, group therapy in a treatment center can be helpful for a more extended period as your teen learns the skills needed to control their impulses and reaction to triggers while regulating their medications. Polaris Teen Center offers the top adolescent residential treatment centers with years of experience and training in the unique mental health issues faced by teens. Experts at Polaris can help your child with issues like an eating disorder or other self-harm behaviors. With the right treatment program, professionals can target behavioral issues that you simply can’t handle yourself as a parent.

Adopt a service dog.

Emotional support animals (ESA) are tremendously useful in helping people of all ages with anxiety and depression. Talk to your teen’s therapist before investing in an ESA to ensure it will help your teen manage their emotions and not create added stress. Dogs are the most common ESAs and can be trained to high levels of functioning and aid for your teen. When investing in an emotional support dog, you will also need to invest in the appropriate training and accessories. You will need a durable and fitted harness for your teen to take their dog in public places with them.

The Joyride Harness is ideal for emotional support dogs because it’s the best no-pull dog harness on the market. All dogs have specific needs, and Joyride Harness has the perfect harness for any pup. A harness that wraps around the dog’s chest may be the best option for a service dog, especially if it is a golden retriever. These leashes can help when a distraction like a squirrel catches the attention of the dog. These situations can bring out the puller in your dog, and you don’t want to hurt the dog’s neck by pulling them toward you and away from the distraction. Do everyone a favor and invest in a proper pull harness for your service dog so your teen can enjoy walks with their loving pal without worrying about potential injury.

Leave judgment aside.

Many young people are scared to talk to their parents about what they are thinking and feeling when it is negative. They may fear their parents will not believe them or that their parents will think they are crazy. Your first reaction may not feel positive, but it crucial to remember that above all else, your teen needs your love and support. Instead of judgment, they need help and connection to counseling. Reacting in a judgemental way will deter your teen from being honest with you going forward, and that can lead to devastating outcomes. If your teen admits to or you notice signs of self-harm, stay calm and offer your presence as a loving parent, not a person who passes judgment.

Once your child has been diagnosed, learn as much as you can about their condition.

Regardless of what your teen is diagnosed with, once they meet with a doctor and therapist, it is your job as the parent to learn as much as you can about the diagnosis. You need to become an advocate for your child not only to show them your support but to act appropriately on their behalf. As a minor, you are still responsible for making healthcare decisions, and the more you know, the better prepared you will be to make those decisions.

Be present.

Mental health issues can be exhausting, and caring for a teen with mental health issues can be emotionally draining and frustrating. You may question your parenting or wonder if you did something to cause the problems. It is crucial not to get lost in the past or try to figure out what the diagnosis will mean for your child’s future. Your teen needs you to be present with them to deal with problems as they arise each day.