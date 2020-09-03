Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admits he is confident Steven Naismith and Craig Gordon still have a future with Scotland, despite playing in the Championship.

Experienced former Rangers and Everton forward Naismith was omitted from the squad for Friday’s UEFA Nations League visit of Israel and the trip to the Czech Republic three days later due to a calf strain.

With Hearts not returning to competitive action until October 6 in the Betfred Cup against Inverness, goalkeeper Gordon was also overlooked for the squad by national team boss Steve Clarke.

After these two games, Scotland are next in action on October 8 in the crucial Euro 2021 semi-final play-off against Israel.

And after helping striker Lawrence Shankland make his international breakthrough during Dundee United’s Championship title winning-campaign last season, Neilson believes Naismith and Gordon still have a role to play with the national side.

He said: “I don’t think it will harm their international prospects. I had it last year with Lawrence Shankland, who did really well.

“He scored a lot of goals and managed to get himself into the Scotland team.

“I’ve spoken to Steve Clarke already and he said that if they’re playing well they’ll be involved.

“From Steven’s perspective he had a slight calf injury so we said he would be unfit to travel with the squad.

“Craig, I’m a little bit disappointed – I thought he might have been in it but he’s obviously not played.

“It’s up to Steve to make a decision but in my opinion when Craig is fit and playing he is the best keeper in the country.”