HEARTWARMING video shows an 80-year-old former Celtic football steward moved to tears of joy after his family gift him a plaque at his home ground.

Retired teacher Philip Trainer, from Glasgow, was left teary eyed over the touching present, which was given to him by his family as part of his 80th birthday celebrations.

The emotional moment was caught on camera and posted to Twitter on Tuesday [2 Sep] by Philip’s son Paul, where it has melted the hearts of social media users.

As the clip begins, lifelong supporter Philip is seen outside Celtic Park, inspecting the paving stones that make up the Pathway to Paradise.

As he makes his way along, the family can be heard saying: “We found it” as Paul points out the plaque.

Philip stops and looks down, and asks: “Who is that?”, to which his family shout: “You!”

He looks up confused and asks: “When was that put there?” Before he is told it is an early birthday present.

At this point, Philip breaks into an enormous grin, before filling up with emotion and having to turn away.

He is then joined by his wife as he chokes back tears.

When asked if he likes the present, he is hardly able to speak as he nods his head and struggles to keep his composure.

As the clip ends, Philip is seen staring down in admiration at the gift.

Paul took to Twitter to share the sentimental moment, saying: “Faith, family and football. Happy 80th birthday to my dad, Philip Trainer, now part of the Celtic Way.

“Dreams and songs to sing.”

His post, which has racked up more than 167,000 views, has delighted fellow fans and social media users.

Craig Donald wrote: “Great reaction, reflects the emotional connection football brings.”

Gary Dougals added: “There’s different types of fans aye, you can jump around with pyros and sing daft songs, but for me this is when you know what a club means to you.”

And Michael Green said: “That was amazing, brings a tear to your eye and I hope he has an amazing 80th birthday and Celtic are in on it, wow what a great day.”

Speaking today, Paul said: “Football has been a constant part of my dad’s life. Ahead of his 80th birthday, my sister suggested to my brother and I that we arrange for a stone to be put on the Pathway to Paradise at Celtic Park.

“With lockdown my mum and dad had been in the house for weeks, but when measures were relaxed and we were told that his name was now there on the walk to the stadium we decided to show him it.

“I live nearby at Dennistoun, so we told him I needed to take a photograph before we went to lunch.

“He had been looking around and it brought back a lot of memories of his family and when he worked as a steward at Celtic.

“He’s a Spanish and French teacher and once translated for the Barcelona players who wanted to thank Fergus McCann for his hospitality.

“He also helped Rudi Vata when he first moved to Glasgow as he could speak to him in French.

“You can see his reaction in the video and it is something that’s really connected with people and brought them together. He has received birthday wishes from all over the world. He’s delighted.

“Being wished a happy 80th birthday by Celtic Football Club on their official account really was an amazing moment for him.

“A couple of goals in their next match would be appreciated too.”

Philip who was surprised with the stone by son Paul Trainer, 40 and his sister Geraldine said today: ” The magic number 67, 67 years ago I went to my first game. In 1967 Celtic got their first European cup.”

“When I looked at the tweet it had been viewed 167 thousand times, what a coincidence!”

” I worked for celtic during the 80’s and 90’s as a steward and I finished in the ticket office.”

” I did Spanish and French at Edinburgh university to get my degree.”

” When Barcelona came I was used as an interpreter, and when Rudi Vata came, he didn’t know his way. When he saw that I spoke French he was delighted.”

“I’ve got big, big connections with Celtic, just beside the stone was the car park which I used to control.”

“All the memories came flooding back, it was a culmination of total dedication to that club.”

When speaking about the reaction to his video Philip said: ” It has gone world wide, I couldn’t believe it.”

” I said to my son Paul, they may ask me to lead out the team next season!”

“It’s quite a lot for an old man, I’ve been there for years”.