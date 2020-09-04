Revolve certified stores across Scotland have launched an exclusive new range of limited-edition tote bags in collaboration with Edinburgh College of Art, with eagle eyed shoppers encouraged to visit their local shop to hunt out the three designs.

Created by Edinburgh College of Art student Bal?zs Hirth in partnership with Zero Waste Scotland, the artwork on the bags was inspired by the exciting treasures that customers might find when shopping second-hand.

The motto on the bags, “hold on a second”, reflects the environmental importance of extending the life of quality pre-loved items. The bright and modern bags are only available for a short time, with each participating Revolve store stocking one of the three designs.

The tote bags were launched at the latest store to become part of the Revolve network, Swaddle, in Hamilton.

Store manager Roslyn O’Callaghan was delighted to see the new tote bags, following the certification of the children’s shop and community space last month.

Swaddle is a children’s shop with a difference, not only selling clothes, toys and prams, but ensuring pre-loved items are put to good use and providing parenting support to Lanarkshire families.

Awarded by Zero Waste Scotland, the Revolve certification is Scotland’s quality guarantee for pre-loved items from clothes and books to bikes and furniture. Revolve gives customers the confidence to buy second-hand items that have been quality checked and meet high standards in safety and cleanliness.

Miriam Adcock, consumer re-use spokesperson for Zero Waste Scotland, said:“We’re really excited to have these amazing new tote bags available in selected Revolve stores. We decided to distribute the different designs around the store network because we hope customers will enjoy visiting a variety of store locations to collect a full set.

“Well done to Edinburgh College of Art student Bal?zs who designed the tote bags. We feel they really bring the essence of Revolve to life, from the motto to the colourful and eye-catching designs. The environmental message to “hold on a second” really resonated with us, as it captures the importance of looking after pre-loved items and giving them a new lease of life.

Bag designer Bal?zs Hirth said: “It’s wonderful to have my artwork chosen for the new Revolve tote bags as I put a lot of thought into creating them.

“By shopping for a pre-loved item, you can find many things that are like new; something that could be more valuable to you than to its first owner.”

“When creating the designs, this thought really grabbed my attention. I started playing with the words, and this is how I came up with the motto “Hold on a second”.

“This line has two meanings – the positive impact that shopping second-hand has on the environment and the exciting exclamation of “hold on a second!” that shoppers make when they find their own piece of treasure.”

“I hope that they will help people to become a bit more thoughtful about what they buy and promote the message to look for your own pre-loved treasure.”

As Revolve stores begin to reopen in line with Scottish Government guidelines, many are operating reduced or amended opening hours, as well as slots for donations. To avoid confusion, members of the public are being encouraged to call ahead to their local shop before visiting.

For anyone wishing to find out more about Revolve, please visit the website for a list of stores and contact details: www.revolvereuse.com