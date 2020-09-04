New manager announced for Lagavulin Distillery- Food and Drink News Scotland

A new manager has been appointed to run the iconic Lagavulin Distillery on Islay, it was announced today.

Pierrick Guillaume will make the short journey from the Caol Ila Distillery at the other side of Islay, where he is currently the manager, to take up the coveted role running one of Scotch whisky’s most revered distilleries

The promotion marks the latest step in an eight-year Diageo career for Pierrick that has already involved roles at great Scotch distilleries, such as Mortlach and Talisker.

Since moving to Islay to manage Caol Ila in 2017, Pierrick has built his reputation as a distiller and a passionate whisky brand ambassador, honing the skills that he will now take to one of the most prestigious distilling jobs in the world of whisky.

On his appointment, Pierrick said: “It is a great honour to be asked to take on the role of Lagavulin Distillery Manager. Lagavulin is a whisky that is revered around the world and it’s a great privilege to be joining the outstanding team that makes this exceptional Scotch whisky and I can’t wait to get started.”

Pierrick’s role at Caol Ila will be taken on by Samuel Hale who is currently manager of Diageo’s Port Ellen Maltings on Islay.

Sean Priestley, Diageo Senior Manager on Islay, said: “We’re lucky to have such a strong team of whisky makers on Islay and I’m delighted that after doing a great job at Caol Ila, Pierrick is now moving to Lagavulin.”