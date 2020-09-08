DRAMATIC video shows the moment an Amazon van rolls 100 metres down hill before crashing into homeowner’s wall in “hit and run”.

The clip, taken in Coventry, West Midlands, also caught the van’s driver pelting down the street to try and catch his runaway vehicle.

The incident was caught on CCTV by Chris Pavey, whose wall was damaged in the crash on 21 August.

As the video begins, a car is seen pulling out of a junction, while in the background the driver’s white van be seen rolling down the hill.

As it gathers speed, it crosses the road’s white dashes lines and veers to the right.

Meanwhile a red car zooms past the driver-less van as it continues to roll down the street.

It then moves closer to the pavement, mounts it and crashes into a wall, narrowly avoiding hitting a parked car.

About ten seconds later the Amazon driver can be seen jogging down the road after it.

He eventually gets closer to the car and begins to walk when he checks the vehicle for damage and then drives away from the scene without saying a word.

Chris, 39, says he and wife Fiona, 39, tried to repair the damage themselves but Fiona injured herself in the process and required hospitalisation.

He also shared an image of a deep gash in Fiona’s thumb which left her unable to work.

Landlord Chris took to Amazon’s Facebook page on 24 August to complain to the retailer.

He shared the video, saying: “This is footage of an amazon delivery driver’s van rolling down the road and then finally crashing into my wall.

“The driver just drives off. My walls are now unsafe and could fall on someone.

” I’ve phoned amazon twice now and no-one has got back to me. I’ve given you the van registration and consignment number but still nothing from you. Feeling really disappointed.”

Speaking today Chris added: “He was delivering a package from Amazon to the woman. He just left his car and forgot to apply the handbrake she told us. He then came out of the house and ran down the road.

“He never came in to tell us what happened or to apologise. The wall is unsafe as children walk by it and can easily collapse at any moment.

“We were trying to fix the wall but the gate latch was jammed so we tried to get it out, which resulted in her getting a large gash to her hand It’s awful.

” She was just lucky as it missed her tendon.

“It’s the worst time of year this could happen to us. We are both self-employed and have had to take time off work to deal with this as Fiona is unable to do anything. She can’t drive and I have had to drive her around.

“I’ve had to take time off work to help her out. I’ve been told to report it to police as it’s a hit and run.”

A spokeswoman for Amazon said: “We are working closely with our delivery service provider to ensure this matter is resolved as quickly as possible and are in direct communication with the customer.”