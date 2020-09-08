A PASTOR has claimed police told him not to offend the LGBT community after an angry mob threaten to burn down his church and have an “orgy outside his door”.

Pastor Josh Williamson from Newquay Baptist Church in Cornwall said he was warned by police that he could be breaking the law if he offended members of the LGBT community.

The warning comes after the Christian pastor posted on Facebook that it was “wonderful news” that Cornwall Pride was cancelled and said “I don’t think sin should be celebrated”.

The 34-year-old’s comments were blasted by LGBT supporters who responded writing, “let’s burn a church”.

Referring to a leaflet that Pastor Williamson had been handing out, another social media user wrote: “F*** you Newquay Baptist Church, me and my gay pals are gonna have an orgy outside your door.

“Let’s all mutually agree that if any of us get passed this s***, we are decking the c*** who handed it to us.”

Furious Facebook users also superimposed the pastor’s head onto homosexual pornography images before sharing them online.

Pastor Williamson claims he was told by police to keep his views in a “safe environment” and that they did not believe the threats would “materialise”.

In a statement on Facebook last night, he said: “My family and I, and our church community, have been very concerned by the level of anti-Christian abuse and threats of violence that we have been targeted with over the past few weeks.

“The police have not formally spoken to me about any hate crime or sought a witness statement to look at the various online comments which have included threats to burn down our church.

“As Christians we seek to speak the truth in love and would readily welcome all people to our services.

“The Bible, however, proclaims a message of repentance which calls on all people to turn from their sin and to trust in Christ.

“It would be unloving for us to remain silent about what God’s Word says in relation to human sin, including all forms of sexual sin.

“We therefore, must proclaim the truth that homosexuality is a sin, but that God loves sinners and Jesus can forgive all our sins.

He added: “Newquay Baptist Church is made up of sinners who have been forgiven by a wonderful Saviour; since this is the case, we would invite all people, including the LGBT community, to come to our services. Our desire is that all would come to know and love Jesus.”

Christian campaign group, Christian Concern today (TUE) supported Pastor Williamson by sharing his statement on Facebook.

The post attracted dozens of comments with many saying both parties’ comments are wrong.

Susan Charters wrote: “I don’t agree with the Pastor, but neither do I agree with violence and threats.”

John Hetherington said: “As a follower of the Christ’s message of love, I find it hard why some Christians find homosexuality a sin.

“But that taken I also find it unacceptable for anyone to threaten anyone’s right for freedom of speech and opinion.

“Maybe this Pastor and the local “Gay Community “ should meet and try to find a way forward peacefully, that I believe would de-escalate this situation.”

And Sarah Walker wrote: “This kind of abuse including violent threats towards any religious group, or otherwise, should not be tolerated. It seems police are being led by a minority again.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “It’s becoming worryingly common in the UK to see threats and calls for violence against Christians for voicing their simple opposition to LGBT Pride.

“Police forces should show Christians they take this seriously by protecting their free speech against mob threats rather than by seeking to keep Christians quiet.

“Christians are called to repay evil with good – I have no doubt that Pastor Williamson will continue to share the reality of sin and the good news of Jesus Christ with the people of Newquay.”

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police today (TUE) said: “Following concerns expressed between individuals from the community, and subsequent tensions, police officers have spoken to all parties involved and advice has been given.

“There are no other associated, ongoing policing matters.”