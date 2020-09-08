The Best Times of Year to Apply for Jobs

Tips & Life Hacks

Pumpkin spiced lattes work better in the fall, the fruity twist of strawberry lemonade gives a refreshing feel in scorching summers, and mint mocha takes the magic to a whole new level in the winter. Yes, there is a season for almost everything in life, including when you apply for jobs. But the question here is, how do you know if your timing for the job hunt is right? Is there a best time of the year to apply for a job? Wait! What? Do you have the same questions stuck in your head? If so, this article is for you.

When it comes to job hunting, timing is key. Some people get hired over others due to their perfect timing. So, it is necessary to apply in the right place at the RIGHT time. You might not have control over the time of year to apply for jobs, but let me tell you, employment opportunities are easier to find during specific months. However, before applying for the job, it is necessary to have a professional resume with a catchy cover letter. If you are wondering where you can find useful examples of a cover letter, visit Get Cover Letter. It is your go-to place for application documents.

Still curious about the answer, when does the hiring season start? Keep reading; below, we have a breakdown of the best times of year to find a job.

1. January & February: New Year, New Opportunities

Out of the 12 months, January & February are the best months to apply for a job. Typically, during these two months, companies update their sales forecasts and budgeting plan. Hence, managers are better prepared to make decisions regarding new hires. Besides, if someone wants to get hired for a more extended period, this is the time to make it happen. Career counselors & advisors consider January & February as the best months for hiring. But keep in mind that, for most of the people, January starts slow. Usually, in January, workers return from vacations and need a few days to get back to full potential. Another reason behind these months being so productive for the workforce is the setup of a new hiring budget and tasks that the company has put off for the New Year. A lot is set to be done during the first months of the year.

Moreover, many firms pay the annual bonus to their employees at the end of December; thus, they can sense that many employees were just waiting for the bonus and might switch their jobs now. Therefore, the companies buckle themselves up and expect to be hiring new employees. Competition for job seekers is relatively high at this time, as heaps of applications are pending. Meanwhile, in February, the hiring is a little lower than January but still in progress as some hiring managers focus on the process a little late.

March, April & May: Better Chances Awaits Here

Although companies conduct more interviews and hire more new people in January and February, spring is still an excellent time to find a job.

Generally, key decision-makers plan their summer vacations during these months; hence hiring managers try to fill the vacancies & open positions before the summer break. Moreover, as summer gets closer, the pressure of getting the hiring process done is quite high.

Furthermore, the companies are confident that with the initiation of the summer season, the employees will shift their focus from work to vacations. Therefore, to get the work done on time and release the tension, the process of hiring is at its full blast.

June, July & August: Employers Take Vacations Too

Sadly, summertime is not the best time of the year to apply for jobs. Recruiters & hiring managers do not actively look for a new team member during summer break. This could be due to the human resource budget; before summer hits, recruiters spend their funds more liberally. Or another reason can be a busy schedule; it depends on the company’s culture.

Above and beyond, many corporations throughout the summer break make plans for the seasonal hiring process, prepare reports, and spend significant time analyzing the market’s new trends.

The month of June and July are said to be the lowest months in the job-seeking and hiring process. However, by mid-August, job application processes get their grip a bit due to the end of the vacation season.

September & October: Opt for It During Autumn

Autumn is naturally the season of fall and dead leaves, but the season denotes the bloom of the workforce in the professional world. It was mentioned earlier that January and February are the best times when applying for a job. However, the month of September and October are also crucial for those waiting to apply for a job.

The reason behind it is that in summers, the managers and internal staff of various companies opt for vacations. With the start of the autumn season, practical life starts falling back to its previous place.

Vacations end like the dead leaves, and employed people have to clutch, gear, and accelerate to keep moving the wheels of their professional life. After having a break from the hectic life, the job holders shed their old leaves on vacation and return to work with a newly refreshed soul. Hence, they look for enthusiastic and devoted workers.

Moreover, the process of hiring is similar to waves. If summer was low, then the fall quickens.

The interview process gets leveled up as more interviews happen in the following season, and the time wasted in downtime and hiring becomes short. Compared to January and February, the process is a bit upside down, as some companies hire most in September and October.

All in all, it can be said that if the season of New Year is the best time to apply for jobs, then autumn can be considered the second-best season for the job hunt.

November & December: The Waves of Plague

The last months of the year are regarded as the waves of plague. The reason is that these months affect the job force similar to the plague, and the job application process is quite slow.

The end of the year is a bad time to expect many interviews and quick offers from firms. Hiring progressive slows through October and November, and with Thanksgiving, the season starts to sedate. As the job market gets warm with autumn, the wave of plague cools it down.

Moreover, as December initiates, the slow-moving workforce becomes completely stagnant. It has been said that traditional wisdom lies in not hunting for jobs between Thanksgiving and New Year. However, as per Job search experts, it has been reported that the following months have a low rate of competition; hence, the golden chance of job opportunity might increase.

Wrapping it up!

Everyone can relate that winters are quite lazy. An atmosphere of drowsiness prevails in all spheres of life, especially the professional sector, where the employed individuals think of initiating most of their leftover tasks at the beginning of the year. Thus, chances could be that your job application may be one of those tasks that the company has decided to do next year. Hence, hiring seems to be paused, and anticipating the first month of the New Year would be the best option.