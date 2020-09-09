ITISON’s event team have confirmed the popular GlasgGLOW Halloween event will be fully returning to Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens in October.

The team confirmed last week the event would be returning for the third consectuive year to light up the city this Halloween season from October 29 to November 8.

One of the only shows set to go ahead this year, GlasGLOW will spectacularly transform the Botanic Gardens into an immersive superhero story.

This year, it’s time for adults and their childrens to discover the power within and become the hero of their own story.

The brand-new show will transport families to other worlds including: The Origin Story, The Source of Power, Power up Time, Meet your Nemesis and The Power Within.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and GlasGLOW creator, said: ““This has been a long, tough year for everybody, we believe more than ever in the power of bringing communities together safely.

“We’ve written out a story all about discovering the power within, I might not be able to take my kids trick or treating this year, but instead I can turn them into superheroes! We can’t wait for everyone to join in on the journey!

“We’re also incredibly proud to be bringing back The itison Pumpkin Fund, our community engagement initiative, which will give back to those who need it most and fund another project in the community this year.”

To keep with Covid-19 rules it will have a one-way system, reduced capacity with staggered arrival times starting from 5pm to 9.15pm every day with paths being widened to ensure social distancing.



A dedicated COVID safety officer to over look the event and ensure the socially distanced queue management system.

There will be increased facilities, cleaning and hand sanitation sanctions along the route as well.

Early bird tickets for the Halloween spectacular will be available for a limited time priced at:

Adult off peak – £12 (Mon – Wed)

Adult peak – £16 (Thurs – Sun)

Child off peak – £7 (Mon – Wed)

Child peak – £9 (Thurs – Sun)

Under 3s – FREE

Tickets will go on sale next Wednesday 16th September at 7.30am exclusively at www.glasglow.com.