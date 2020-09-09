Aaron Hickey dreaming of making Bologna debut in San Siro

Aaron Hickey admits he is dreaming of making his debut for Bologna against AC Milan in the San Siro.

The Hearts left-back departed Glasgow airport on Wednesday to complete his protracted £1.8 million switch to the Serie A outfit.

Hickey opted for a move to Italy despite also attracting interest from Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

Bologna begin their league campaign away to Milan, who have Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their squad, on September 21 and Hickey is desperate to make his maiden appearance for the club in such an iconic stadium.

Asked about the prospect of making his debut at the San Siro, he said: “It’s going to be amazing, that’s what I’ve dreamt of since I’ve been a wee guy.

“I’m just looking forward to playing in the San Siro, one of the biggest stadiums in the world so I’ve just got to enjoy it.

“I’m really excited to go to such a massive club as Bologna, I’m really excited.

“Bologna is a massive club, I went over to visit before – I got a good feel for it.

“There’s a family feel and the supporters have been messaging me as well. It felt really good and friendly.”

Bologna sporting director Walter Sabatini has previously said that Hickey would initially act as back-up to Dutch left-back Mitchell Dijks.

But the 18-year-old insists he is relishing the challenge of forcing his way into Siniša Mihajlovic’s side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “I’ve been told that I’ll be training with the first team, but I’m just delighted to be going over there and I’ll see how it goes.

“Maybe I can get a few games in the first team, maybe I’ll play a few reserve matches but I’m going to try and do my best.”

Hickey is set to become the fifth Scot to feature in Italy’s top-flight, following in the footsteps of Joe Jordan, Dennis Law, Graeme Souness and Liam Henderson, who is currently with Hellas Verona.