The Importance of Taking Care of Your Mental Health During COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to stay safe and take care of yourself. Taking care of yourself doesn’t just mean physically, though that is extremely important, too. Taking care of yourself should also include keeping your mental wellness in check as we socially distance and miss out on many fun activities outside our homes. Making sure you’re in good shape during a global crisis can be difficult, but it’s vital to keep up with your well-being and that you’re still making the best out of this time. Here are some key ways to take care of yourself during COVID-19.

Abide by your state’s COVID-19 safety restrictions.

This should go without saying, but you can take care of your physical health and avoid catching coronavirus and the flu by abiding by your local safety restrictions. Ensure you’re washing your hands often, staying six feet away from those who are not live-in family members or roommates, and always wearing a proper mask over your mouth and nose. You can get an antimicrobial travel mask if you find that you need to travel somewhere and need a breathable face mask that will keep you safe from sneezes and germs. Antimicrobial masks protect the wearer from outside contaminants that can get them sick, and are especially important if you cannot keep a social distance from others. NxTSTOP’s bamboo silver ion face mask is unique because it has dual fabric layers of bamboo material made with silver ion. It’s also anti-wrinkle and odor-resistant, which is super useful when you’re traveling and don’t have the means to wash your mask every day.

Keep in touch with friends weekly, at least.

Especially if you do not live with parents or other family members, it’s important to keep in touch with a group of friends on at least a weekly basis. You may find yourself withdrawing from a phone call, video chat, or socially distant outdoor hangout, but these stimuli are extremely important to your mental health. It’s great to get together with people who have empathy with what you’re going through since they’re experiencing the same thing. Likewise, you can be a help to your friends by offering them a listening ear. A little goes a long way.

Do all the little projects you’ve been putting off.

As you spend more time at home, it can be easy to feel sluggish or unproductive, even when you’re working from home. Take this time while everyone is housebound and finish the projects you’ve been putting off. Getting a home improvement project done while in quarantine will make you feel accomplished and could give you the mental boost you need to keep going and keep completing tasks and goals. As a bonus, your physical space will feel much more tranquil.

See a therapist either in person or through teletherapy.

Sometimes when the world feels like a lot to handle, it can behoove you to seek the help of someone with a specialty in mental health, such as a counselor or psychiatrist. If you live in New York City, it can be difficult to sift through all the options and find the right therapist for you. You should find an NYC therapist or social worker who understands that you are experiencing a life transition that may feel difficult for you. Seeing a mental health counselor provides you with a safe space to discuss the inner worries clouding your mind or the depressive feelings you may be having. During the coronavirus pandemic, many mental health providers may be offering teletherapy sessions or even offering a free first session. You can use these online therapy sessions to connect with a counselor without having to leave the safety of your home, and you may even feel more comfortable talking with them from home.