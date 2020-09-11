THE NATIONAL Society for the Prevention and Cruelty to Children have set out this morning in kilts to walk a collective 100km in Glasgow Green to raise money for children’s charity

The group, consisting of six members of the charity’s Schools Service, are taking part in the Virtual Kiltwalk Weekend walking laps of the city centre park until they reach their target distance.

The virtual event was introduced after Kiltwalks across the country had to be cancelled because of Covid-19.

Other NSPCC staff and volunteers across the country have also pledged to do their own challenges, including a 57-mile cycle and walking in their local areas.

All the money raised will go to NSPCC Scotland, which helps protect children from abuse and neglect.

They have provided a lifeline through its Childline service for hundreds of children in Scotland through the Coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019/20, Schools Service staff and volunteers delivered the ‘Speak out. Stay safe’ programme in 833 schools in Scotland.

They talked to 145,587 children in an age-appropriate way about how to recognise abuse and neglect and encouraging them speak out if they are worried about anything.

However, because of Covid-19, the team are unable to go into schools at the moment but are working on innovative ways to continue getting these important messages to pupils and hope to be able to give more details soon.

Alan Stewart, Schools Service Manager, said: “Unfortunately, our team have been unable to go into schools since March, but throughout lockdown we were able to find other ways to still be there for children, and keep them safe. Some of us trained as Childline counsellors, and others worked within the NSPCC helpline, a service that adults can contact if they have concerns about a child.”

“The Kiltwalk challenge is a great chance to bring some of the team together, socially distanced of course, and raise some money for the charity as now, more than ever, children need to know they have support out there if they are going through a difficult time.”

Jen Lindsay, Community Fundraising Manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “We’re so grateful to our fellow staff members and volunteers for taking on Kiltwalk challenges across the country this weekend. Every penny raised counts and it helps us keep our services running, such as Childline, during this difficult time.

“If anyone would like to fundraise for us and take on a challenge like the Kiltwalk, or come up with an idea of their own, then we would love for them to get in touch.”

The Hunter Foundation, which runs the Kiltwalk events, has pledged to top up any funds raised by Virtual Kiltwalk challenges by 50 per cent.

If you would like to help raise funds for the charity, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/events-fundraising/do-your-own-fundraising/

Anyone who would like to sponsor the team, can visit her fundraising page: https://edinburghkiltwalk2020.everydayhero.com/uk/nspcc-scotland-schools-team