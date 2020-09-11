Virtual Things to do in the UK in 2020

In the current global scenario, where most businesses are evolving with health and safety considerations, and visiting places may be restricted but entertainment options are available in abundance. There are many of us who’ve taken on some expressive activities like picking up a new skill or setting up a home workout routine, exploring the universe or indulging in something creative.

Whether you’re a local in London or visiting, you can now enjoy live events and recitals, roam around the capital without stepping out of the house, experience virtual tours, join online classes and more from the comfort of your space. Here are some of the best things to experience virtually this year.

Live Streaming and Recorded Shows

Online Concerts & Music Fests – Enjoy a variety of virtual events like the Nashville Nights concerts at Chelsea FC’s residence from Under the Bridge, as a Facebook Live event or tune into the London Philharmonic Orchestra with their LP Online summer

If you like supporting for a good cause then become a part of the ‘Save our Venues’ initiative that helps London’s independent music venues and enjoy their concerts (free of cost), albeit with a small donation.

Explore the world of musicians and other celebrities from the Mayor’s London Borough of Culture 2020, through a reggae map and video series, titled Brent 2020 Unlocked or keep your Fridays free at 8pm for a weekly Big Gay Sing Along on Zoom and enjoy entertaining tunes with loads of fun roped in.

You can also enjoy Royal Opera House’s ballet or opera broadcasts on BBC Radio and television.

Online Classes & Workshops

Recreate your favourite Chinese dishes at home with #BringingChinatownHome or enjoy the best of King’s Cross’ with a number of live master classes, competitions and webinars or better still, master the art of cocktail making with Cahoots London’s IGTV classes.

Probe through Waltham Forest’s Cultural Programme virtually for an assortment of fun activities like stitching, home film-making and hip-hop or learn your favourite pop numbers through the free virtual tutorials at London-wide choir’s Some Voices.

Virtual Tours

Witness some of London’s top haunts with Webcams of London. Visit the National Gallery and explore their numerous paintings, without ever leaving your house!

Experience a behind the scenes and virtual tour of the Houses of Parliament or ride the underground Mail Rail virtually with the Postal Museum’s 10-minute video and if you’re missing the summer opening of the Buckingham Palace, don’t worry, you can now step inside and still enjoy visiting its regal walls with a Virtual Tour of the Throne Room.

Enjoy the Westminster Abbey Virtual Tour to witness the grave of the Unknown Warrior and the Coronation Chair or take an adrenaline rushing trip along the River Thames with Thames Rockets’ 360-degree virtual RIB ride or sit back on your favourite armchair and explore London with a video series of Twizy Tours’.

Here’s some more…

If you are a gaming enthusiast then you can always explore the different mediums of online gaming and online casino options not listed on Gamstop.

For a little more of the virtual fun, explore London’s cultural hotspots without moving an inch and hook up with London’s Coming Out platform to be in the loop for online events with Pride in London or make the most of Join the Docks with online events. Get your Jazz vibe going for some of the best acts in the business with the EFG London Jazz Festival, a blend of staged and online events and more!