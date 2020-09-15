Shift Shopping: Here’s What You Need to Know

With rapid advancements in technology, so many things are changing with time. This means that performing tasks becomes more manageable and you get access to almost everything with one click.

Traditionally, if you wanted to buy something, you had to be physically present at a store for you to make a purchase. The only other option that was available was sending somebody to purchase on your behalf. Thanks to technological developments, practically everything is then made easier.

It is now possible to buy things online, provided you have an active internet connection and a computer or smartphone.

With every new day comes new possibilities. It is because of such possibilities that you can now order your items online from numerous shops and retailers of your choice from the comfort of your home. These items will be delivered right to your doorstep. This is what is referred to as shift shopping and here is what you need to know about it.

How Shift Shopping Works

1. You make a shopping list online

From the Shift website’s dashboard, you can get access to a wide range of products and services you want from stores and retailers that are near you. Using the dashboard, you can browse everything in the store of your choice and see their range of products and their prices. You also select a suitable time for your shopping.

You can choose anything you want to buy whether they are fruits, vegetables or cereals since there are no set restrictions. Add every item you wish to purchase in your online shopping list to cart and submit it.

2. They shop for you

A shift shopping network has numerous shift shoppers. One of these shoppers will be assigned to you to do the shopping on your behalf. The shopper is automatically given your shopping list and picks everything in the list from the specific shop you want. The good thing about it is that the shift shopper will be available to do your shopping for you regardless of the time of day.

3. Make payments

The specific shift network of your choice partners with a business that operates in payments via credit or debit cards. Therefore, they keep your card details through their partner, which enables them to authorise the total cost of your shopping. The network pre-authorised the payment partner deduct the total value of your shopping before delivering the items. When the shopper goes shopping for you, your card is automatically charged the value of the items purchased from your shopping list.

4. Take delivery

The same shopper that was automatically allocated to you will drive to your set delivery point. Therefore, you must provide your delivery window for the shopper to locate where you are. Upon request, the shopper provides contact-free service if you are isolating.

Benefits of Shift Shopping

Shift shopping makes it easy to shop from wherever you are without necessarily going to the shop. Also, it saves time when you are too busy to go shopping. Furthermore, you only need to take delivery since the shifter will ensure that your items are delivered right to your doorstep.

Even amid the pandemic, you can comfortably shop, even while in isolation. You also have the advantage of choosing items from different shops and stores and the shoppers get these items for you.

Wrapping Up

Shift shopping makes it easy to shop even when you are not feeling like going out for shopping. With just a few clicks, you can provide a list of your shopping items and get them at your doorstep.

Nowadays, people are very busy with work, meetings and other things that they may not have time to do their shopping. Since you still need to shop, shift shopping makes your life easy and you don’t have to stress on shopping after a tiresome day.

However, you need to understand that you may have to opt for a weekly or monthly subscription with your shift network and enjoy shopping at affordable rates.