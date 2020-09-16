VISITORS at a cemetery have been left baffled after a sign appeared forbidding them from “sunbathing and barbecuing” at the graveyard.

The bizarre notice appeared at the gates of Fulham Cemetery in London urging people to “show respect”.

It was discovered last week by local Jane Fox, who joked that Hammersmith and Fulham council were trying to “ruin her fun”, when she shared a snap of the sign last Friday

The sign in full reads: “Sunbathing and barbecuing are not allowed in the cemetery.

“Please show respect.”

A tickled Jane shared the image in a London-based Facebook group, joking: “Damn, that’s ruined my fun.”

The image, which shows the sign pinned to the cemetery’s gates, has perplexed social media users.

Jamie Shaw wrote: “As if people would, what the hell.”

Vlado Pavloic added: “You Brits are sick for even having to put this up.”

However, many people found the sign amusing.

Nicholas Goring wrote: “That’s date night ruined.”

Emma Darcy said: “The new social distancing rules said nothing about visiting dead relatives for a knees up, party poopers.”

And Tim Fennell joked: “For barbecues, try the crematorium”.

Speaking today, Jane said: “I live near the place and I haven’t seen any barbecues there, or sunbathers, maybe just a few people walking round exercising at the start of lockdown, possibly.

“I don’t live close enough to see everything that goes on there though.”

Hammersmith and Fulham Council declined to comment.

However, a source close to the council revealed that the sign was put in place at the start of lockdown when green space in London was in high demand.