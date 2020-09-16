A FORMER Commonwealth Games badminton player has announced he is retiring his racket for the world of personal finance.

Martin Campbell represented Scotland at two Commonwealth Games and won a bronze medal at the 2008 Youth Commonwealth Games in India.

The Edinburgh-born athlete announced his retirement from the sport in 2018 at the age of 28 and found himself at a loose end.

However, the 30-year-old mathematics graduate has just announced his latest venture as he embarks into the world of personal finance.

Martin first began to consider the career change contacting Chris Volley, Performance Lifestyle Adviser at the sportscotland institute of sport to discuss his options.

Martin explained: “I was always quite numerical and analytical, but I knew I didn’t want to do something like number crunching, sitting behind a desk, not seeing people.

“Personal finance was something I was always interested in as an athlete but struggled to find the right information.

“If I can help athletes with that side of their life while they compete so that they don’t have to worry about their finances, or just have someone they trust to speak to who can help them understand the jargon and complexity of this industry, that would be really satisfying.

“It’s important for me to be able to give something back as much as it is to build the business.”

He completed his training to set up his own business alongside wealth management company, St James’ Place.

Chris says he has no doubt Martin will succeed: “I think it’s fair to say that Martin had already built a strong foundation of skills and experiences from his time in both elite sport and academia.

“Through our time working together, he was able to navigate a route towards aligning his ambitions, skills, and values to create a confident path into life after elite sport.

“It was a really great process to be part of and I am confident his post-sport career will be every bit as successful as his playing career.”