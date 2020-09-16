A DOG owner whose pet died after ingesting rat poison thought to have been hidden in treats has shared heartbreaking footage of some of his final days in a warning to other animal lovers.

The upsetting video shows one-year-old Bewley hooked up to tubes at his local vet after swallowing the poison on 23 July.

Tragically, Bewley was put down less than a month after the video was taken, despite initially showing signs of recovery.

Now owner Abi O’Brien from Blackheath, Surrey has shared the clip and is warning others to be vigilant.

The emotional video shows Bewley asleep being woken by Abi to be fed, with tubes stuck in his nose as he recovers from surgery.

He is seen struggling to eat the food, due to the poison in his system.

He then tries to go to sleep and is given one more treat to eat before he rests his head back onto the bed.

Another video shows Bewley with tissue and bandages around his neck and stomach.

Abi tries to tell him her husband is coming but this falls on deaf ears and Abi can be heard saying in despair “oh my baby.”

Images show Bewley being held by Abi after his surgery appearing to look perkier despite his bandages.

However, on 20 August Abi made the gut-wrenching decision to put Bewley down following a four week battle.

Abi took to Facebook to share her experience and warns others, she wrote on 31 August: “As some of you may already know we devastatingly lost our gorgeous baby boy due to rat poison after a four week battle for his life.

“A friend walking their dog yesterday found dog treats with rat poison on the downs link near the wooden bridge between Bramley and Cranleigh in Surrey on the track and around that area.

“And then as you walked towards Cranleigh one or two were found and then into the woods and along the canal a couple more were found.

“There are also reports of meatballs being done around Horsham area although I personally have no evidence of this.

“Please be vigilant and please report anything suspicious the more reports people make the better.

“No dog owner deserves to go what we have gone through and no dog deserves to lose their life so horrendously.”

The post has caused an outpouring of sympathy from social media users.

Diane Hildreth wrote under the post: “There are some horrible people in the world. Why do this?”

Eileen Weir said: “Shocking,so sad for your loss. Evil being that did this, your time will come.”

Michelle O’Shea Carrick said: “Oh my God, so sorry about your beautiful dog. Cruel evil b******s out there. Hope the police are on it.”

Speaking today Abi said: “The vets suspected Bewley was suffering from rat poison, but they could not confirm until a test came back positive two weeks later.

“We keep our dogs in a secure garden and have never used rat poison so we instantly questioned where he could have picked it up from.

“He fought so hard and the vets thought they had saved him but unfortunately the infection took over and after four weeks of fighting we had to make the heartbreaking decision to let him go.

“However, the thought that this could have been an intentional malicious act is just gut wrenching.

“I hope I can make people vigilant when out walking, and also to consider other forms of rodent repellent.”