STEPHEN McGINN has joked he is desperate not to be known as ‘the rubbish one’ after Hibs completed a family hat-trick.

The 31-year-old has signed a season-long deal to join younger sibling Paul in the Easter Road squad.

The youngest of the clan, Aston Villa’s John, already enjoys legendary status with the Hibs faithful after winning the Scottish Cup during his three years with the club.

Stephen has been training with the capital outfit since their return in the summer and was given an informal ‘watching brief’ in Jack Ross’ backroom staff as the season kicked off.

He was a free agent after being released from his second spell with St Mirren at the end of last season and is thrilled to have now landed a move to Hibs.

McGinn said: “It means a lot to me to have signed for Hibernian and it goes without saying that no-one needs to explain the size of the club to me.

“John and, now, Paul have thrived here and it’s a privilege to get the chance to play my part as well.

“When I first came in to train it was just to train, but I absolutely loved it and as things progressed and I trained quite well I thought there might be a chance.

“I was desperate to get it done, so I’m delighted to get it over the line.

“I used to try to come and watch John here all the time. I loved coming to the games and I always loved coming to the stadium.

“The club’s been very good to John and Paul now.

“When Paul came into St Mirren he didn’t want to be the rubbish McGinn at that club – so I hope to not let down the side!”

Working again with Ross, and fellow ex-St Mirren duo John Potter and Craig Samson,

McGinn told Hibs TV: “A large factor in that is how much they know me and they trust me to give me this opportunity.

“They know that if I come into the side at any point or fill in then they know what they’re going to get from me. They know what they’re going to get from me around the place and what I can bring.

“I’ll do everything I can to help as many people as I can here.

“I’m desperate to do well. The boys are flying just now so I’m happy to wait to see if I’m called on for an injury or suspension.

“I still feel I’ve got a bit to offer and Jack knows at my best I can offer something here, and that’s why he’s brought me here.”

LEADERSHIP

McGinn, who has now fully recovered from knee surgery in January, played alongside Ross during his first stint at St Mirren and it was the Hibs boss who re-signed him for the Buddies in 2017.

And Ross is convinced the former Watford, Sheffield United, Dundee and Wycombe Wanderers midfielder can play a huge role at Easter Road.

He commented: “For me, Stephen adds a lot to the group and the environment at HTC [Hibs Training Centre].

“You can never have enough good professionals with leadership qualities and we’re fortunate, as I’ve said repeatedly, to have a great core of those at Hibernian.”