6 Things You Should Know Before Traveling to the Netherlands  

If you are planning to take a trip to a holiday destination to recharge your batteries, then the Netherlands is a great option. It is the perfect destination to get away from the hassle of daily life and is filled with plenty of tourist attraction icons.

The Netherlands is rich in culture, and it still displays monuments that were created centuries ago.

However, when you are planning a trip to a foreign country, you need to educate yourself about their culture and system.

So, if this is your first time visiting the Netherlands below, I have mentioned a few things that will make it a little less convenient for you.

Always Carry Cash

It would be not wrong to say that most of us have gotten quite used to credit cards and online transactions when it comes to shopping. If you are planning to shop with your card on your trip to the Netherlands then you must get a Maestro card because not all the international cards are compatible there.

It his highly recommended that you keep some cash with you instead of relying solely on your cards. Also, to get a full shopping experience, you must shop at street stalls, and for that, you will need to have some cash in your wallet.

Rent a Car

Most tourists use local transport to travel between cities when they are in the Netherlands. But where this is a convenient and efficient way to move around the country, it’s not the best option for sightseeing and new experiences.

So it is recommended that you get a car so you can move around easily in the country. It will allow you to have experiences you will miss otherwise on public transport and will also make your trip more enjoyable. You can visit car rental Amsterdam if you want to learn more about these car rental services.

Book Everything in Advance

Another important thing that you need to do is book everything in advance. If you are planning to book flights and hotel rooms at the last moment, not only will it cost you more, but it will be hard to find vaccines as well.

Booking in advance will make things much easier for you.

If you have decided that you will be taking this trip in a couple of months, then book your flights and hotel right away. It will allow you to save a significant amount of money.

Don’t Restrict Yourself to Amsterdam Only

If you are planning to spend most of your time in Amsterdam, then you might want to reconsider that. It is understandable that Amsterdam has a lot of attractions, but the Netherlands is more than a rainy city and red-light districts.

Other cities in the Netherlands are also rich in culture and have a lot to offer to its tourists. Utrecht, Maastricht, Volendam, and Giethoorn all have a specialty of their own, which you will definitely appreciate.

These are the perfect places to visit if you want to experience the Netherlands beyond its stereotypes.

Don’t Forget to Pack Your Raincoat

If you are leaving for the Netherlands without a raincoat, then you are making a mistake. It rains a lot in most of the Netherlands, and when that happens, you should be prepared for it.

The weather of the Netherlands is quite unpredictable, and even when the sun is shining bright, you shouldn’t get out without your umbrella or raincoat.

A raincoat doesn’t take much space, so it won’t be hard for you to fit it in your luggage. You can also buy an umbrella or raincoat after landing in the country, but that could be a bit expensive.

Keep Hand Sanitizer or Wipes in Your Pocket

If you are visiting the Netherlands in the winter season, then the cold is not the only thing you should be avoiding.

You should also avoid touching things and shaking hands with people because, due to the low-temperature, people avoid washing their hands regularly, and that can spread flu and other viruses easily.

That is why it is highly recommended that you keep some hand wipes or hand sanitizer in your pocket so you can keep your hands clean all the time.