AARON HICKEY could see his dream of lining up against Zlatan Ibrahimovic dashed following an unexpected delay in his £1.5 million switch from Hearts to Bologna.

The 18-year-old has started training with Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side at their pre-season camp this week after receiving the all-clear following two precautionary Covid-19 tests.

However, he is yet to technically join I Rossoblù as his representatives iron out some minor details prior to completing the formalities of signing the teenager’s four-year contract.

It remains a matter of time before Hickey is unveiled by Bologna – the move is not thought to be under threat – however, sources have confirmed that it may not happen until next week.

That would see him miss out on Bologna’s mouth-watering Serie A opener against Milan at the San Siro on Monday, having already declared his desperation to experience that occasion.

Speaking prior to departing Glasgow Airport for Italy last Wednesday, Hickey said: “To be part of the squad would be amazing for me. It would be an incredible experience. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is there and what a way to start it would be.”

Meanwhile, it is understood Hickey will be handed the number three jersey when he does finally become a Bologna player, underlining his status as a first-team player.

The Emilia-Romagna-based outfit announced their squad numbers for the coming campaign on Thursday and, with first-choice left-back Mitchell Dijks wearing 35, Hickey will be handed three.