Areas A Sales Training Can Benefit You In  

Are you not making as many sales as you would like to?

If so, that’s ok!

All businesses go through periods where they struggle.

What separates the great businesses from those that go under is the ability to adapt and learn.

In other words, don’t sit around hoping your sales start climbing.

Do something about it!

One option could be to get some sales training for either you or your sales team.

Getting sales training from those who are highly trained professionals with experience can make a huge difference and potentially increase your sales by up to 200%.

Here are some areas that sales training can help you in.

Prospecting

Prospecting is the first step in the sales process.

It involves identifying potential customers (prospects), gathering their contact info so you can reach out to them, and hopefully convert them into leads or customers.

Prospecting can be overwhelming, and beginning isn’t always easy.

Sales training can help you not only start this process but teach you new and more effective ways to develop prospects.

You can also learn how to find more qualified prospects with a higher potential for conversion.

Cold Calling

Cold calling is still a very effective method of generating leads and making sales.

If only it weren’t so damn scary.

Calling strangers is always nerve-racking, and those nerves get amplified with the fear of rejection looming.

Sales training may not ever totally eliminate those nerves, but they can help by teaching you how to:

Assess rejection to potentially turn it around

Develop effective scripts

Get past gatekeepers screening calls to get to your prospect

Sound confident and convincing

Handle the various scenarios that come up during a cold call

Cold Emailing

For cold emailing to be successful, a number of things have to go right.

Just having a great product won’t be enough.

You need to:

Write a compelling and engaging email

Put personality and voice into it

Tailor it to your prospect/lead

Capture their interest

Offer some sort of action they can take

All of this needs to be done in a relatively short and direct email

It also has to be done on a large scale, which can be tricky to do efficiently without it looking like you automated the process or used a template.

Sales training can help you with all of the above so you can create a much more effective email campaign.

Overcoming Objections

Objections are going to happen, as you won’t be able to close every sale.

It’s just business.

The key obviously is to minimize rejection as much as possible, and a sales training team can help with this.

They can also teach you not just how to overcome objections, but make it so your prospect never has one in the first place.

Maintaining Relationships

Ok, so you closed your sale. Awesome! You’re done, right?

Of course not!

A common saying in business is that it is easier, cheaper and more efficient to keep existing customers than bringing in a new one.

While you should, of course, continue to look for new customers, you should also maintain relationships with your previous and current ones.

Sales training will help you keep up communication with your customers in a way that can potentially lead to more sales down the road.

What To Look For In A Sales Training Team

If you have decided it’s a good idea for you and your business to invest in some sales training, make sure you hire competent trainers.

There are tons of phony courses out there taught by people with no real credibility.

One way to tell if you are hiring a good sales team is to look at their experience and past success.

For example, Pearl Lemon Sales is a sales company based in London that offers sales training as one of their services.

They promise to teach you the same methods that they used to turn themselves from a 0 to 100k business in six months. They have also won tons of awards throughout the years for their sales success.

Having a track record like this shows that Pear Lemon Sales know what they are talking about, and the knowledge they pass along will be well worth your while.

So, in addition to being able to help you with the areas mentioned above, make sure you check your sales training team’s past success.