Social care recruitment event to be held in Edinburgh – Business News Scotland

A RECRUITMENT drive for the care sector is to be held in Edinburgh in a bid to boost jobs in the field.

Scottish care provider LOVE Care is hosting the event on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd of October at LOVE Gorgie Farm.

The organisation says is seeking: “A wide range of candidates, from those new to the sector to senior and experienced care workers, as well as social care students.

The Hamilton-based company offers a range of professional care services across Scotland and is hoping their drive will help those currently affected by the economic turmoil of Covid-19.

Potential candidates will be paid the Real Living Wage and received fully funded qualifications, along with annual salary reviews, reaching up to £12 per hour after two years of employment.

Interested candidates can sign up to the event online and though the main theme of this event is recruitment, LOVE Care is also inviting experienced workers to share their experiences in the sector.

Their testimonies will be the base to shape ongoing discussions between the organisation and the Scottish Government on how the care sector should be transformed.

Lynn Bell, CEO of LOVE Care said:“This recruitment event comes against one of the greatest public health challenges in recent history combined with the economic uncertainty presented by the pandemic.

“We are looking for people with different levels of experience that are passionate and truly committed to improving other people’s lives.

“In return, we offer rewarding job opportunities, with one of the most competitive salary schemes in Scotland and support career progression through ongoing training and development to ensure career progression to managerial roles.”