WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

HEARTBREAKING images show how a fox apparently drowned after getting its head stuck in a packet of crisps and falling into water.

The unsettling images show the stricken animal lying on its side in a lake in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset yesterday, after it became trapped in the packaging.

The photos were shared by Facebook group Somerset Against Animal Persecution in a bid to highlight the lethal impact of littering on wildlife.

They show the fox submerged in the water at Apex Leisure and Wildlife park, with a discarded crisp packet over its head.

The sodden animal lies motionless near the edge of the lake, which is often used by fishermen as well as children feeding ducks.

The stark images were shared by Somerset Against Animal Persecution who posted a desperate plea, saying: “Please put your litter in the bin.

“This poor fox got his head stuck in a crisp packet and fell into the water at the Apex.”

The photos angered many social media users.

Cheryl Hingley wrote: “This is so sad and so unnecessary what an awful death for this poor animal. I’m so sorry poor fox.”

Carolyn Leigh added: “This angers me so much and foxes are excellent swimmers too. So sad and unnecessary.”

And Helen Brumby said: “So much rubbish everywhere! Such terrible consequences.”

Speaking today, a spokeswoman for Somerset Against Animal Persecution who found the fox said: “My dog sniffed it out and I burst into tears when I saw it, I was so upset.

“I’m a conservation psychologist and I watched David Attenborough’s Extinction documentary the other day and it just made me really depressed. There is a lot of litter at the Apex because it’s so popular

“You see all these photos of turtles and seagulls caught in plastic, but you don’t really expect to see it in your local area.

“The consequences of littering for wildlife are huge, absolutely massive.”

“We are encouraged, by the government, to walk outside because it is good for our physical and mental health.

“However, coming across such a depressing sight is surely going to have a negative impact on the mental health of most people.”