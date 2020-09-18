A NAUGHTY labrador who chewed up his owner’s university welcome pack has been made an “honorary student” after staff at the institution were left tickled by his antics.

Adorable pooch Wilson was given the accolade by the social media team at Salford University in Greater Manchester on Tuesday.

His owner Emily Torbitt, 18, had posted in an online students’ group seeking help after the cheeky pup got hold of her card last week.

She posted a photo of Wilson looking sheepish next to the dog-eared card’ wallet saying: “Does anyone know if my student card was meant to arrive with this?

“I got the lanyard, but can’t figure out if Wilson destroyed mine or not.”

However, Wilson’s puppy-dog eyes caught the attention of the university’s social media team who wrote back: “We’re all now slightly obsessed with Wilson.

“Could you private message us your student ID so we can send you a replacement box and something else for Wilson to chew on instead.”

A week later, Emily received her new card along with a bag of dog treats with a message that reads: “For honorary Salford student Wilson, from Salford University.”

A delighted Emily took to social media to share Wilson’s new status shortly after, sharing photos of the treats.

Her post quickly went viral, racking up more than 13,000 likes, with social media users all feeling the love for Wilson.

Neela Makhtar wrote: “Aww how cute.”

@@mannyinnorniron added: “How could anyone be angry with that wee face.”

And @Afor_Akksshey said: “Wilson you beauty.”

Emily, from Bolton, has been left blown away by the response.

She shared a cute snap of her cuddling Wilson and added: “Can’t believe my pooch is twitter famous. He is happy.”

The University of Salford today clarified that Wilson chewed up Emily’s welcome pack and not her ID card.

A University of Salford spokesman said: “We know how difficult it can be for students to leave their pets when they head off to university, and it looks like they feel the separation just as much!

“No-one could resist those puppy dog eyes, so we sent Emily another Welcome Pack to make sure she was prepared for her new life at Salford, and some extra treats for Wilson to chew on instead.”