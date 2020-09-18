MORE than 200 security trays will be redistributed from Edinburgh to airports in Africa to help staff train for security inspections.

Rather than be destroyed, trays taken out of use at Edinburgh earlier this year and will be reused in airports throughout the African continent.

Many of the airports in Africa currently use improvised trays which can be unhygienic and take longer to process.

The trays are in the process of being cleaned and distributed to Africa by The Westminster Group PLC.

The airport has since replaced the trays with new antimicrobial ones.

Gordon Robertson, Director of Communications and Sustainability at Edinburgh Airport said: “Reusing items rather than disposing of them is part of a circular economy that the airport wants to be part of as we continue to improve our sustainability approach, and reusing these trays has the added benefit of allowing staff in other areas of the world to train to the same high standard that our staff do.

“Using Circular Edinburgh to help us reach out to The Westminster Group is a good example of how firms can work together to make our businesses more sustainable and how we can have a positive impact on others.”

Paul Morton, Westminster’s Training & Compliance Director, added:“Westminster are extremely grateful to Edinburgh Airport for the donation of this equipment. Its re-distribution will allow Westminster to enhance and provide additional support to developing countries and airports.”