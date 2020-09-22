TK MAXX shoppers have been left baffled after a “lump of moss covered concrete” was spotted for sale at one of their stores.

The bizarre item was up for grabs in the clearance section of a TK Maxx in Cambridge being sold for £2.50.

Shopper Amy Allen spied the unusual offering during a shopping trip on Friday and immediately shared the finding in Facebook group TK Maxx Gallery of Horrors.

The image shows the slab with the tag looped through a hole punched out of the corner.

The rock is covered with green, mossy “algae”, which Amy says appeared to be real.

She shared the snap captioned: “Lump of Concrete” and watched as the hilarious replies rolled in.

One woman noted the phallic shape of the vegetation, saying: “It looks like it’s got a mouldy willy on.”

Another added: “I feel like I’m missing an opportunity by taking all my local construction’s throw away concrete and selling it.”

One group member suggested it looked like “mouldy sourdough bread”.

While another joked: “It fell off the building didn’t it? They found it in the loading bay and chucked a tag on it.”

While one member asked: “They really will sell anything, just why?”

Speaking today, Amy, 34, speculated on what the item could be: “I think it is maybe a giant concrete ashtray? There were pads on the bottom for it to rest on and the moss on the top felt real, so someone has taken the time to cultivate it.

“It was heavy, like picking up a mortar and pestle.

“There was just an inward snort of minor disbelief when I saw it.

“Some of the comments were absolutely hilarious. There was one about the phallic shape of the algae and now I can’t un-see it.

“I love that group, it’s so much fun, but it also makes you appreciate the elements of sheer stuff that corporations are trying to sell you.”