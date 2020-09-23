70mph crash survivor sets new NC500 World Record – Scottish News

A SCOTTISH round-the-world cyclist who was hit by a car at 70 mph while riding across America last year, has set a new World Record.

Josh Quigley completed the North Coast 500 route in a time of 31 hours, 19 minutes and 08 seconds, beating ex-professional cyclist James McCallum’s previous record by 4 minutes and 27 seconds.

The North Coast 500—a 516 mile route around the Scottish Highlands—has gained popularity in recent years and is now ranked as one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges.

Josh’s World Record attempt started at Inverness Castle at 5 am on Saturday 19th September—after which he cycled non-stop, including during 12 hours of total darkness.

To be sure of breaking the World Record, Josh didn’t stop to sleep or eat—consuming all his food and drink while cycling.

Josh is using his record-breaking attempt to raise money for the Baylor Scott & White Medical Centre, in Temple, Texas, where he received life-saving intensive care treatment following the horror smash in 2019.

Josh’s initial goal in 2020 was to recover from his injuries and get back to Texas to finish his round-the-world cycle, however the coronavirus pandemic forced him to find challenges closer to home.

Josh said: “I’m not really sure what to say, I feel totally lost for words and struggling to get my head around it.

“Four years ago I started cycling because I was depressed and looking for something that would help me turn my life around.

“I never in a million years thought I would then go and set a new world record. Thank you to the hundreds of people who were lining the streets all the way around the route and back at Inverness Castle.

“Their support and encouragement helped me dig deeper than I’ve ever dug before.”