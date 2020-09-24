Customer service innovations for competitive vets

Vets provide vital services to anyone who keeps animals as pets or as livestock and many time-tested surgeries are rightly embedded right in the heart of their communities.

But in a changing environment in the wider world where more of us are likely to be spending lots of time at home for the foreseeable future and new surgeries are springing up, how do you adapt your offering to differentiate yourself from rivals and deliver the types of flexible services customers expect?

Read on for a few fantastic ways vets can innovate with customer service to get started.

Virtual services

Since some basic consultations can be carried out using video, in this age of isolation it makes more sense than ever to offer virtual consultations.

A partner like The Virtual Vet Group hooks you up with an accessible consultation system that clients can download on their phones as an app, and all for a reasonable subscription fee on your part – worth looking into!

Pet food

Another complementary service you can offer online or in your practice is pet food – grab a sample consignment of high quality pet food from a wholesaler to test demand and you can increase your order accordingly. Clients like the peace of mind that comes from buying products recommended by a professional, so this could become a lucrative income stream.

Allergy specialism

Allergic diseases affect up to 30% of dogs, up to 20% of cats and up to 50% of horses, so there’s no doubt that animals presenting with allergies are likely already keeping you busy.

So partnering with an allergy specialist like Avacta Animal Health can help you improve outcomes, with evidence-based tests and therapies, support from dermatology consultants and a wealth of training materials.

Puppy and kitten clubs

One alternative way of attracting new clients is by introducing a puppy and kitten club which spreads the cost of health checks and vaccines, so if you don’t offer this type of subscription service, now might be a good time to introduce it.

Components might include an initial course of vaccinations, microchipping, a year’s worth of flea and worming treatments, and discounts for all other services. And naturally, from a business point of view, the advantage of attracting new clients when their pets are young is that, provided you deliver an excellent service, you might have a loyal costumer for years to come.

Social media

Now more than ever is a good time to get au fait with social media in order to engage with customers and provide informative, entertaining and supportive information when they’re less likely to make appointments, or pop into the practice on an ad hoc basis, than usual.

It might be wiser to invest more time in B2C platforms like Facebook and Twitter than a B2B platform like LinkedIn. However, a social tool like Hootsuite can help you save time by automating posts on several platforms simultaneously, saving vital time.

Most businesses are set for tough times ahead, but by differentiating with the innovations above your veterinary surgery can weather the storm.