Definitely Cakey – Baker recreates iconic Oasis album cover- Food and Drink News UK

A BAKER has shared amazing photos showing how she recreated an iconic Oasis album cover entirely from cake.

Johanna Moloney, from Middleton, Greater Manchester has managed replicate the band’s Definitely Maybe album in painstaking detail.

The 51-year-old spent two days on the impressive structure, which was designed for a customer’s 40th birthday.

Incredible photos show the Iconic British band transformed into cake form in incredible detail.

Guitars, windows, floor boards and wine glasses can be seen scattered around the cake, with the band members posing exactly the way they did on the album.

The cake – a classic vanilla, jam and butterscotch – was then topped with edible versions of Noel and Liam Gallagher as well as drummer Tony McCarroll, guitarist Paul Arthurs and bassist Paul McGuigan.

Johanna posted her work to her businesses page Caketastic Creations by Johanna on Sunday [20 Sep], saying: “When one of your regular customers asks you to make a cake for her husband then shows you a picture of his favourite album cover and says ‘Is it doable?’

“Never one to pass up a challenge, my reply was ‘yes it’s doable!’

Social media were quick to praise her efforts.

Adele Healey wrote: “Wowsers, that is brilliant.”

Lisa Kennedy added: “Wow, absolutely awesome, very talented.”

Andrea Ryan commented: “Wow, what a fantastic cake you are very talented indeed.”

Speaking today, Johanna said: “Anything is possible, it is just making out the dimensions.

“It was quite difficult because of the detail; it probably took me for detail and decoration two days.

“The cake was pretty straight forward, it was a classic vanilla, jam and butterscotch cake.”

Johanna added that the customer was stunned by her efforts, she said: “She brought her husband to collect it on Saturday and he was blown away.”

“We tagged Liam and Noel on Instagram but didn’t hear anything back.”

“So, after hours of working out the dimensions, assembling and making the details I hope I’ve done it justice.

“Definitely, maybe! I’m pleased to say the customer was amazed.”

Speaking today, customer Keeley Buckley, 37 from Manchester said she got the cake for her husband Gary, 40.

Teacher Keeley said: “It was fantastic and tasted even better, Johanna has been baking for us for seven years.

“The cake she made was amazing, she did my baby shower, christening there was only one person to go to. I knew she wouldn’t let us down.”

When asked about her husband’s reaction, Keeley said: ” When he went in he was quietly surprised but when we got home he couldn’t stop staring at it.”

“Since the beginning we have been to so many Oasis gigs.”

“It’s the best cake ever, my daughter wanted to eat Liam but I said not because I wanted to.”

