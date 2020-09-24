How Long Does It Take CBD to Work?

If you weren’t aware of CBD before, you’ve probably seen at least one or two products containing it on the shelves now. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a type of cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. CBD products are becoming more popular than ever with consumers who find that it has positive effects it has on their health and wellness.

While many medical studies on CBD and its effectiveness are ongoing, the FDA has already approved a medication using the compound, Epidiolex, which treats certain rare seizure disorders. If you’re new to CBD and aren’t sure what it does or how it’s supposed to work, read on to find out everything you need to know about CBD, how to consume it, and how long you should expect to wait for it to take effect.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of over a hundred cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike weed, however, it contains only trace amounts of THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the compound that gives marijuana it’s psychoactive effects. Basically, CBD doesn’t produce the same intoxicating “high” that marijuana has become known for, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have other uses. While the strongest medical evidence exists to support CBD products as a treatment for certain types of seizure disorders and epilepsy, it’s also used by many for pain, anxiety, dystonia, Crohn’s disease, and more.

What types of products contain CBD?

While initially, smokable hemp flower was the primary form of consumption, you can now find CBD products of almost any variety. If you’re looking for CBD for sale, you won’t have to look far. Tinctures, lotions, soft gels, and even edible candies are available in all kinds of stores, so you don’t even have to make a trip to the local smoke shop. There are even CBD products for pets now, including tinctures with fun flavors like bacon. If you’ve never tried it before, you might want to spend some time researching how other users have responded to different products, and make sure you’re purchasing from a reputable company that is in compliance with all local and federal laws regarding CBD.

How long does CBD take to work?

How long it takes to feel the effects of CBD is dependent on multiple factors and can be different for everyone. The method of consumption is one major factor in the time it takes for a CBD product to work. Sublingual dosing, where oil is placed under the tongue, the product is absorbed via mucus membrane, which is much quicker than typical ingestion, where it must be processed by the digestive system and the liver before being absorbed into your bloodstream.

Smoking a high-CBD strain of flower is also efficient, usually requiring only about three minutes after consumption for the user to start feeling its effects. Topical treatments like lotions or salves must overcome the lower cannabinoid absorption rate of skin and can take up to 90 minutes to take effect. Your dosage, body weight, and metabolism also can all affect how your body processes CBD, so it’s reasonable to expect a wide range of variability depending on the individual.

The reality is at the end of the day, trial and error is a big part of finding the right CBD product and dosage for you. What method of ingestion you prefer will be a major factor in how quickly you experience the effects of CBD, and your body’s weight and metabolism play a role as well. It’s wise to start on the lower end when trying to figure out the right dosage, you can always take more after waiting awhile to see how you feel. Once you find a product and a dosage that works for you, it’s easy to work CBD into your health and wellness routine.