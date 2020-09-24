SUPERICO Bar & Lounge launches Para Picar food menu-Food and Drink News Scotland

Something rather exciting is happening at SUPERICO Bar & Lounge today (22n September.)

Launching their food menu – PARA PICAR – meaning light bites to share with friends and drinks.

The menu is bursting with South American small dishes with an Asian influence inspired by Nikkei cuisine made using the best Scottish produce. Dishes that are truly fresh and vibrant, including:

Palm Hearts, Cauliflower Puree, Raisin, Parsley Oil £6

Pastel of Heritage Beetroot, Whipped Feta, Candid Hazelnuts £7

House Chips, Bravas Sauce, Roast Garlic Aioli, Manchego £5

Short Rib Empanadas, Ají Panca, Pebre £8

Tuna Tiradito, Blood Orange Leche de Tigre, Mango, Ají Amarillo £9

Nikkei Beef Crudo, Crispy Tendons, Rocoto Chilli £12

Razor Clams Escabeche, Romesco Salsa £8

Chipotle Pork Belly Skewers, Apple & Fennel £8

Charred Octopus, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Sobrasada £9

Visit their website to take see the full menu: https://www.superico.com/99menu/

SUPERICO Bar & Lounge opened in August this year after being closed since January for a full refurbishment and rebrand (formerly 99 Hanover Street).

The drinks list has been developed by SUPERICO’s general manager Michael Lynch and his team Johanna Cole and Claudio Poggi.

A highlight is the Padron Martini, served straight from the freezer giving it a rich, velvety texture that can only be achieved by serving it ice-cold.

Sister venue SUPERICO Restaurant at 83 Hanover Street recently launched a new day menu, featuring 3 plates of South American tapas for £14.95.

SUPERICO Bar & Lounge

99 Hanover Street

EH2 1DJ

Tel: 0131 225 8200

Instagram: @superico_99

Twitter: @superico_99

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/superico99/

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Thursday 4pm-12am

Friday 4pm-1am

Saturday 12pm-1am

Sunday: 12pm-12am