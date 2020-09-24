TESCO has apologised to a mum who accused them of “stereotyping” children with their range of blue “boys’” face masks, after her nine-year-old daughter asked why they were not for girls.

Sarah Louise from Nottingham has accused the retailer of “propagating nonsense” with the £3.50 masks, which feature a football design.

The 43-year-old was shopping with daughter Mara at a Long Eaton branch on Sunday when they spotted the “casual stereotyping”.

The product in question is a pack of three face masks in a dark blue colour, featuring a football logo.

The packaging also specifically states that the item is for boys aged four to eight years old.

Full-time carer Sarah took to Facebook to complain to Tesco, after Mara urged her to raise the issue with the retailer.

She posted a snap of the product this morning and said: “I was in your shop in Long Eaton at the weekend with my family and we spotted these ‘boys’ facemasks at the till.

“My daughter wondered what made them suitable for her brother, but not for her. I had no good answer to give her and wondered if you could help.”

Sarah explained how the family came across the item at the end of the till.

Speaking today, she said: “I commented on it, and my daughter raised her eyes and asked why not for girls?

“She knew it was just a stereotype, which is a bit sad at nine-years-old.

“I think casual stereotyping like this is just a small reflection of a bigger problem.

“It reinforces perceptions that certain sports and occupations are for girls and others are for boys.

“I felt nothing overwhelming after seeing it, just a bit irritated and sad to see a large brand, who should know better, propagating this nonsense.

“No-one really put much thought into it, it wasn’t malicious, but I think it’s important to challenge these sorts of stereotypes.”

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “We want everyone to feel welcome at Tesco and after receiving customer feedback we have decided to change the packaging for this product.

“We are sorry for any offence caused and are grateful to our customers for sharing their thoughts.”