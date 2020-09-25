Back To School: School Related Emojis That Teachers and Students Cannot Live Without

Emoji contributed a lot of a great deal to the world of communication. Through this, we could express our emotions and feelings in a vivid manner that evades misconceptions and misunderstandings. When you think that emojis cannot be more beneficial, then I urge you to think again.

With its wide variety of influence, there is no question that emojis can also be applied in education or school settings. Maybe you are missing school or not or just feeling nostalgic about it. When you see these emoji, a wave of memories and the learning place will surge in your mind, and somehow that is everything.

So, get your backpack because this adventure of a lifetime is starting to take off. Ring all your pens, notebooks, books, and your lunch, and do not forget the apple. Whether you are a teacher, most probably a student, young or old, but one thing is for sure, you do not want to be excluded from this school-related emoji narrative.

(Closed) Book Emoji

What could be more apt representative of school than the book emoji? I mean, there are school emoji, backpack emoji, etc. What is stunning about the book emoji is that it is not too literal. When you are in school, you will be bombarded with tons of books associated with reading and learning. In that way, this emoji encapsulates the scholastic image of the school.

The book emoji is characterized by the color of red, which is a hardcover closed book. This emoji could be used in terms of learning, reading, writing, and of course, schooling. This emoji became a part of the Unicode 6.0 in the year 2010 and then consequently added in 2015 to the Emoji 1.0.

Backpack Emoji

I know most of you have seen Dora the Explorer with her monkey Boots and her iconic tools such as the map and, of course, her legendary backpack, which contains all the necessary tools for her exploration. It is like how you go to school armored by your backpack, which has all the things you need in order to learn. So, enough from that.

One of the things that will put a smile on your face is when you acquired a brand new backpack. It is satisfying, electrifying, exhilarating, and entirely thrilling. It is not a problem when you are still using your stunning old backpack from before; the backpack emoji will always be there for you to make your learning experience splendid and marvelous.

Red Apple Emoji

When you come to think of it, there is so much association with the red apple emoji. It could be related to medicine or doctors, or just food itself. Apple could sure is correlated to schooling. Interestingly, its correlation can be tracked down to the American Frontier era, where the teachers were housed together with the children they taught.

And also closely knitted to the Great Depression, where the children of farmers somehow offered apples to the scrambling and struggling teachers. The emoji was included in Unicode 6.0 way back in 2010. In addition, the apple emoji could symbolize the fall season.

School Emoji

This gripping and compelling would not be complete without the school emoji. I mean, how could you make a list of school-related emoji without the school emoji. That is just impossible and unacceptable.

The school emoji has the characteristics of having a tan color and a building with several stories, a window, and a clock tower located at the center. In Microsoft, it was in a nostalgic emoji with a strong resemblance to the classic red schoolhouse.

Takeaway

In this wonderful and fantastic world that we live in today, the power of having to represent things through communication has been elevated and took to the next level. There are a lot of emoji that could be used to constitute the back to school days.