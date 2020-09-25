Coastal development sells out as buyers seek the sea air

AN IMPRESSIVE development adjacent to Belhaven Beach has reserved its final home following a surge in sales during lockdown.

CALA Homes (East) has now sold out its Castle Bay development amid strong buyer interest in its coastal developments, highlighted by a two-thirds jump reservations across its East Lothian sites since the start of lockdown.

Launched in summer 2017, Castle Bay represents the renowned developer’s most easterly development in the region, providing a collection of 90 spacious homes to the west of Dunbar.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “There’s always been a special feeling in and around this development.

“As well as those moving out of cities, it’s provided opportunities for those living in the area to trade up into bigger homes.

“Since the start of lockdown we’ve seen a tangible shift in buyers’ priorities – and Castle Bay fitted the bill perfectly for those that have made the move in recent weeks.

“Buyers want the sea air, green space and access to the wider countryside. The beauty of our East Lothian developments is that this doesn’t come at the cost of connectivity into Edinburgh.”

In addition to the private homes, Castle Bay also saw CALA build and hand over 25 affordable midmarket-rent homes to LAR Housing Trust, with the 12 cottage flats and 11 terraced homes “tenure-blind”, meaning they blend seamlessly with the wider development.

The development also provided a major boost to the local economy, with significant contracts awarded to local firms, while Section 75 payments relating to the development and paid to the local authority saw more than £912,879 go towards local schooling andinfrastructure.

