Double-Faced Emojis: 6 Most Used Emojis And Their Other Interpretations

Emojis are one of the most used languages for digital communication. It can be used as a way to express emotions on social media or even for email marketing. In a study, experts found out that over 25.4% of captions and comments across social media platforms contain different emojis forms. Properly used emojis has a positive effect on your messages. Your audience or your intended recipients may perceive your entire message based on the emojis you have incorporated.

Emojis can also help your messages stand out from the crowded inbox. A right and appealing visual expression helps receivers distinguish your messages from other senders. But somehow, emoji can be confusing. To ensure that you are using your emojis on the keyboard in the right way, check out these lists of standard emojis, including their purposes.

Latin Cross Emoji

This is primarily used as a symbol of Christianity. Catholics even wear a cross sign necklace, pray using crosses as an icon of a link to the heavenly Father? a typical situation where you can use this emoji. In addition, cross emoji for depicting local pharmacies.

Side Eye Emoji

This emoji is often used on the internet when someone made a sarcastic joke. A side-eye emoji can be used when you are annoyed by the joke. However, it can also be used to display your brand’s playful side. If you are making a joke and are unsure if your audience will notice that you are merely kidding, a side-eye emoji can be a perfect marketing personality.

Embarrassed Emoji

An embarrassed emoji or a flushed face emoji is a perfect visual expression to show your gratitude for a particular award or achievement. For instance, Twitter account holders may use the emoji after tweeting a tweet of their academic award. They may express their feelings through this flushed face emoji.

Hand Up Emoji

This is often used for business or class meeting purposes. A hand up emoji depicts participation, willingness, or enthusiasm to the group discussion. For example, the group leader is looking for volunteers, and you want to sign your name up, this can be a perfect emoji to demonstrate your willingness to join.

On the other hand, a hand up emoji can also be used for social media engagement. If you have something to post on Facebook or Twitter and want your social media followers to get engaged or agree with your plan, you may use this emoji to show them that you need a response.

Nail Polish Emoji

A nail polish emoji commonly used to display a level of casualness to your audience. People, especially women, also use this to showcase that they are prettier than other girls. They want to show their level of confidence in themselves. However, aside from this, the emoji can also be used to depict relaxation. For example, users of Instagram can post a picture of their swimsuit clothes and leave a caption that says you’re relaxing this weekend.

Waving Emoji

When you have to say farewell to your friends after the party or they have to leave the country, a waving emoji is a great way of telling “Goodbye” or even for “Hello” while expressing your regards. If you are a blogger, you can also incorporate this emoji to your content to welcome your new subscribers. Or if you want to present a new product.

Takeaway

People can misinterpret emojis sometimes. This is why we should know the proper ways on how to use them. The usage varies on culture and even on language. Thus, we cannot easily send an audience any emojis we merely want without knowing who your recipients are.