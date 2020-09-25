How to know if your links in emails have been opened?

Earlier, you had no way of finding out whether a person you sent an email to had viewed or checked the link you had attached with it. But with new applications, you can now follow when someone has opened your email and how many times they have clicked on the link attached. You might be wondering how to track links in emails. Well, with the correct application of the ways to trail your links, you can sit back and relax.

Nowadays, sending documents securely through a link is the best way of document sharing, and tracking those email links lets you know the effect you have had on the receiver. It, in turn, will help you manage your marketing strategies and plan accordingly. Link tracking considers times, locations, open rates, and click-throughs into account. We will discuss below how you can know when recipients have opened your email links and related information for your comprehensive understanding.

Tracking your email links

Most of the Email Service Providers (ESP) have in-built link tracking options. Tracking links in emails has saved a lot of time in the business front. The steps to follow are quite simple. The tracking tool used for the process will notify you when they open the emails you have sent, who opens it, and with whom they share the links with and other such relevant data. It also informs you about the exact time and location of the opened email. Let us now have a look into the steps to track links below:

Install an email tracking app

There is an enormous number of email tracking apps available in the market today. You can choose the one that better suits your necessities.

Open Email Service Provider

Open the ESP- Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, etc., that you use to send emails and compose a mail.

Insert link

After you have composed one, insert the link you wish to track in it.

Enable link tracking

Following the link’s insertion, search for the enable tracking button, which might also be as an add-on button depending on your ESP, and click on it.

Getting started

Once the tracking is live, return to your tracking app’s dashboard. There, you will have access to all the information that you wanted to track the link/s.

There you are! You will now know when the recipient has opened the mail or clicked on the link and all other information that the email tracking application has to offer.

Conclusion

Email tracking provides insight into your relationship with the recipient or the network. It will also save you a lot of time by letting you know if the recipient’s interest in doing business with you. The saying, ‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ holds good while working with the email link tracking services. If used wisely, it is a great tool to boost your marketing skills and flourish. We are hopeful that the specific analysis discussed above has helped equip you with an insight into what goes into email tracking and ways you can benefit from it.