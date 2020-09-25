London weather forecast in September

London has a temperate oceanic climate. The capital of Great Britain, being the largest city in the European Union, is also the most polluted city in the EU. It influences the climate and average temperatures. So the London weather forecast may be surprising.

In September, a kind of «velvet season» comes to London. This is the best time for travelers who cannot stand either the sweltering heat or the chilly cold. In addition, it is the driest month of the year, so you can check out the weather forecast for London. With the beginning of autumn, fogs come to the city — this «the most English» weather is often observed in the morning. The average temperatures in September are:

At daytime — +20°C;

At night — +12°C;

Water — +17°C;

The number of sunny days — 9;

Precipitation — 32mm;

Wind — 3.9m/s;

Daylight hours — 11:42.

September is called the most stable month of the year from a meteorological point of view, but Britain is Britain.

Benidorm weather in September

The emerald Mediterranean Sea on the one hand and the rocky mountains of Tossal de la Cala, Sierra Helada, Aitana, on the other, define the main features of Benidorm’s climate. It has an average of 286 days of sunshine a year — more than any other resort on the Spanish coast (predicted annual rainfall usually does not exceed 460 mm), soft change of seasons (Benidorm weather in summer — +24-30°?, in winter — +14-20°?).

The temperature in Benidorm in September rarely rises above +28°?, and at night the average temperature is +18°?. The water temperature near its shores until October rarely drops below + 24°?. The resort with the longest swimming season will not disappoint beach goers, divers, and boat lovers.

Going on vacation to Spanish Benidorm? Check out the weather in Benidorm for the coming days and weeks.

