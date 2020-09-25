One Year No Beer founder named Scottish Entrepreneur of the Year – Business News Scotland

THE FOUNDER of programme designed to help Scots give up the booze has been named Great British Entrepreneur of the Year for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Ruari Fairbairns was given the award for his One Year No Beer scheme, a global alcohol prevention program aimed at anyone drinking more than three glasses of wine a week.

Ruari said: “I am beyond delighted to have won. This means the world to me and I’d like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of the team at OYNB, those who have supported us and our incredible members who joined us on our journey so far.

“This has been such a tough year for so many people following the outbreak of the C19 pandemic and with so many turning to alcohol to manage their symptoms of stress and anxiety, it has never been more important for us to continue on our mission to help people change their relationship with alcohol, which leads to most people fundamentally transforming their lives.”

Now in its eighth year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards in partnership with Starling Bank celebrate the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs in the UK, rather than the business’ balance sheet.

The award was Ruari’s second of the evening, after he was also named Health & Wellbeing Entrepreneur of the Year for the region.

Ruari is now in the running to be named Great British Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 at the National Final of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “I’m delighted for Ruari.

“He was the outstanding candidate to become Entrepreneur of the Year in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“He exhibits everything that it means to be a Great British entrepreneur. He has a fantastic story and I can’t wait to watch One Year No Beer flourish for many years to come.”