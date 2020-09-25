Smart ways to dispose of garage waste in a safe way

You don’t just park your car in your garage. You park everything else that you think you might need in the future. That broken chair you decided to fix but bought a new one instead, or the paint you saved to brush another room but forgot about it.

Your garage is like a storage space full of things you thought you might need but haven’t used yet and might not in the future.

What do you do with all that stuff? So, if you’re among the people who are struggling to maintain a clean garage or are wondering how other people do it. Ponder no longer, the secrets of disposing garage waste safely are about to be revealed.

How can you smartly dispose of garage waste safely?

Here are some smart ways to dispose of garage waste and declutter it safely:

Hire a Rubbish Removal Company

This is the best and smartest way to dispose of garage waste safely. Hire help to assist you in decluttering your garage.

They will not only help you remove the waste but also clean and organise the garage completely. For instance, ‘Junk Bunk’ a rubbish collection company is best for garage clearance in London, then can remove the waste from your garage in a single day.

There are several waste removals companies that you can seek help from and enjoy a clean garage almost immediately.

Segregate the Garage Waste

Disposing waste effectively is important, more so if it is hazardous waste from your garage.

What is hazardous waste and why do you have to dispose of it safely?

Waste that poses a potential threat to the environment and people’s health is categorised as hazardous waste.

Hazardous waste material display at least one or more of the following hazardous traits:

Reactivity

Ignitability

Corrosivity

Toxicity

We don’t realise but our homes generate a lot of hazardous waste which is also known as Household Hazardous Waste or HHW. It includes paints, electronics, automotive waste, and much more.

A few years back hazardous wastes were being disposed of in landfills. This action caused the chemicals from these waste materials to seep into the soil and eventually enter the nearby natural water systems.

Wildlife and marine animals became exposed to life-threatening chemical residues which to an extent is entering humans and causing diseases that can be deadly.

We cannot eliminate the usage of such materials that generate hazardous waste, but we can dispose of it effectively to eradicate its ill effects on us and the environment.

Here is a list of probable garage waste, and it must not be disposed of casually:

Waste Oil

Oil Filter Disposal

Oily Rags & Wipes

Oily Absorbents – Granules/Fines/Saw Dust

Paint Waste

Antifreeze Waste Recycling

Brake Fluid Disposal

Fuel Waste

Coolant Disposal

Car Lead Acid Battery Waste

Aerosol Disposal

Fluorescent Tubes

Tyre Recycling

Interceptor Servicing & Cleaning

Scrap Metals

You may have broken furniture or other stuff that can be disposed of in landfills. But the things mentioned in the list above must not be dumped into the landfill.

Again, things made out of plastic such as bottles, toys, chairs, and so on wouldn’t go into the landfill. But old tattered clothes and other things can be dumped into it.

Contact local agencies to help you dispose of waste that can cause soil pollution. They will guide you to get rid of hazardous waste safely.

Recycle and Reuse If You Can

If you have stacked bottles, tyres, or other things that can be reclaimed, please do it.

You’ve dumped the broken wooden chair into the garage, mend it if you can, because an extra chair will be a blessing during a family get together.

Glass bottles can be painted and decorated in your living room. Discarded tyres can be turned into seating or plant tubs. There is a lot you can do with waste – use them in unthinkable ways, and showcase your newly added talent to friends, family, and neighbours.

Drain into Water

Only if the waste liquid is in small quantities. This applies to hazardous household waste as well.

Don’t pour large quantities of chemicals into drains, in such cases it is best left to professional companies that help dispose of HHW safely.

If you have about a cup of the chemical left that you want to dispose of. You can pour little by little into the drain followed by plenty of water. Draining a lot of water after disposing of the chemical will ensure that it gets diluted rendering them harmless.

Follow these precautions when draining chemicals into the drain:

Flush the waste in an adequately ventilated area.

Do not drain chemical wastes in the food preparation area.

Avoid mixing chemicals while pouring them in the toilet, sink, or other drainage systems.

Carefully discard the chemicals to avoid splashing. Wear protective gear – gloves and eyewear to protect your hands and eyes.

Follow pouring plenty of water immediately after discarding the chemical.

Once you’ve flushed the waste rinse the empty container with water before trashing it in the bin.

Donate Extras

Something that is a waste for you may be of use to another. Hence, if you have some paint, toy, bottle, fertilizer, chair, and anything you can pass it on to another, do it.

The only effort you have to take in this situation is to ask your friends, family, and neighbours. They might connect you to somebody who needs it, and you just have to give it away.

If you do not find anybody who may need the stuff, read the above tips to dispose of garage waste.

Locate a Drop-off Location

If you don’t find anyone who could help dispose the garage waste and clean your garage, you contact your local waste management authority.

They can give you specifics to drop-off the things you don’t need any more and are wanting to discard.

You don’t have to worry about normal waste, but for hazardous waste, please be careful when you are carrying them.

You must contact them before you carry the garage waste, so you know their guidelines.

By using these methods to dispose of garage waste, we can all enjoy a safer environment. Disposing garage waste and cleaning it must not be an overwhelming task. take one step at a time and reclaim your garage within the weekend.