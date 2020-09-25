Scottish spa to welcome ‘guest bubbles’ – Travel News Scotland

A SCOTTISH spa is offering guests the chance to hire it out exclusively as part of a new ‘guest bubble’ experience.
Taymouth Marina has developed the exclusive appointments for safety-conscious visitors keen to use the spa whilst observing Covid-19 regulations.
For £295, parties of up to six guests from up to two households can enjoy
Visitors will have access to the outdoor heated pool, sauna, steam room and an “exhilirating” slide which shoots guests out into the icy waters of Loch Tay.
The experience is also followed by a complimentary personalised wood-fired pizza for all at the Ferryman’s Inn.
Spa owner Eric Strickland said: “We are delighted to give guest groups exclusive access to our special Spa Experience for a much-needed luxury escape from the worries of everyday life.
“We want our guests to feel as relaxed and safe as possible, which is why our new offer focuses on providing a wellness experience aimed at guest bubbles in keeping with current government guidelines.”