Scottish spa to welcome ‘guest bubbles’ – Travel News Scotland

A SCOTTISH spa is offering guests the chance to hire it out exclusively as part of a new ‘guest bubble’ experience.

Taymouth Marina has developed the exclusive appointments for safety-conscious visitors keen to use the spa whilst observing Covid-19 regulations.

For £295, parties of up to six guests from up to two households can enjoy exclusive access to the 5-star HotBox Outdoor Spa for their group only.

Visitors will have access to the outdoor heated pool, sauna, steam room and an “exhilirating” slide which shoots guests out into the icy waters of Loch Tay.

The experience is also followed by a complimentary personalised wood-fired pizza for all at the Ferryman’s Inn.