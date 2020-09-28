£15m worth of contracts to help complete dual fuel vessels – Business News Scotland

Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Limited has awarded three contracts worth over £15 million to help with the completion of two dual fuel vessels.

The contracts have been placed with Scottish companies who will help build the vessels which will operate on CalMac routes on the west coast of Scotland

The three contracts relate to supply of electrical and control equipment by Wartsila Ships Electronics Services, outfit of the passenger areas of the vessels by Greenock-based Blu Marine and manufacture of pipework by Babcock, Dales Marine and McEvoy Engineering.

A further £10m worth of contracts will also be placed in the coming weeks.

Ferguson’s procurement team has spent the past six months managing supplier contracts to bring some supply contracts from the previous shipyard owner across to the new company and to put new contracts in place.

The requirements and costs are covered in the Turnaround Director’s report, which was published in December 2019.

The report identified a need for more than £40 million of materials and subcontracted outfitting, which is included in the £110.3 million additional cost to complete the construction of the vessels.

Tim Hair, Turnaround Director at Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Ltd, said:“With these new contracts in place, we can press ahead with the work to bring the dual fuel vessels to completion.

“We estimate that, combined, more than 200 jobs will be created or secured in the supply chain through these contracts.”