FAST Fashion brand PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has been slammed for enthusiastically posting about David Attenborough joining Instagram by critics who say the brand “goes against everything he stands for”.

The online retailer shared a screenshot of Attenborough’s account across social media on Thursday [24 Sep], which appears to have been deleted following the backlash.

The fashion giant posted the photo saying: “David Attenborough is now on Instagram and we are here for it” along with animal emojis and heart-eyed emojis.

Social media users were quick to criticise the “ironic” post, which no longer appears on PrettyLittleThing’s pages.

Among those to slam the company was musician Sarah Talbot from Dublin.

She shared a screengrab of the PLT post saying: “It’s the fast fashion brands celebrating David Attenborough’s Instagram page for me.”

Her tweet, which racked up more than 8,000 likes, sparked outrage from fellow social media users.

@MelKatebr wrote: “The irony that they’re fast fashion is horrific for the environment & goes against everything he stands for.”

Elaine Clancy added: “Dystopia. They’ll have his face on $2 crop tops soon.”

To which @thedoggynetwork replied: “And a second free if you use coupon code ‘extinction.”

Emily Harlow branded the move “gross” and Aisyah Wan added: “If PLT are so ‘here for it’, why don’t they change their business model to become more ethical and sustainable?”

Attenborough joined Instagram on Thursday [24 Sep] and recently smashed Jennifer Anniston’s record for the fastest time to reach one million followers.

His latest documentary Extinction aired earlier this month, focusing on the devastation humans are wreaking on the environment.

According to Keep Britain Tidy, fast fashion is responsible for 10,000 items of clothing being sent to landfill every five minutes.

The charity say this equates to £140 million in value every year.