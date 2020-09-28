Soaring ice-cream sales provide boost to Scottish firm – Food News Scotland

LOCKDOWN life has boosted ice cream sales by a third, according to a consumer monitoring agency.

As the nation grapples with new restrictions, the data reveals many of us are turning to the comfort food, helping one Scottish firm to a record volume of sales this summer.

Demand for “take home” tubs of Mackie’s of Scotland’s produce helped its overall UK ice cream sales surge 35% year-on-year, between April to August.

This chimed with the overall picture for ice cream, with Kantar Worldpanel data showing volume sales increased 33% in the 12 weeks ending 14 June thanks in part to the good weather.

The family-owned business, which started making ice cream at its Aberdeenshire farm in 1986, has paid tribute to its 90 strong team of staff which has adapted, going “above and beyond” to keep freezer aisles stocked.

Mac Mackie, Managing Director and one of three sibling owners, said: “Our key workers have adapted shifts to reduce numbers on site and pulled together to meet the surging demand. It would have been a huge undertaking to have achieved this in normal times, so in these circumstances it is incredible.

“Making ice cream during these unprecedented times has been difficult with some staff shielding, others with child care issues, some working from home, social distancing measures in the factory and enhanced hygiene procedures. We have made many adjustments to be able to keep going and meet demand.

“We’re very aware how fortunate we are to be in a line of work that has not been severely and negatively impacted by the pandemic and we are doing everything we can to keep going and like to think that our ice cream can give customers a little lift.”

While Mackie’s sales over the summer amounted to around 70 million scoops, its fastest growing flavour was “Salted Caramel”, with sales up 86% on last year.

Stuart Common, Sales Director at Mackie’s, said: “The business has never worked harder to meet demand and ensure our loyal customers could continue to enjoy our ice cream.

“Lockdown saw a huge majority of Brits renew their appreciation for life’s simple pleasures, in turn we have seen an uplift in sales not just for Mackie’s but the ice cream sector on a whole, which is great!

“From early on in lockdown we began working in collaboration with our retail customers, and their own dedicated teams, who have also been working hard to ensure supermarket and convenience freezers and shelves remained stocked as the demand began to increase.

“Although there have been fundamental changes made throughout the company, we will always stay committed to providing customers with their trusted favourites and some new flavours”.