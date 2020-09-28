Restaurant vows to stage “covid comeback’ by training youngsters – Food News Scotland

A DUNDEE restaurant is leading a “covid comeback” by continuing to operate a hospitality academy for young people looking to break into the industry.

Brasserie Ecosse says it set up the school in response to a shortage of suitable training facilities in the city.

Since it launched last year, the restaurant now has several front of house staff who have progressed to a very high level.

Head Chef Scott Cameron explained: “When I first entered this industry, I had to leave Dundee to access the skills I needed.

“We want to retain young talent in the city. Our youngest chef, Jordan Millar, has been here for two years now, starting by helping to prep veg for the general kitchen.

“Now he is running his own section and has developed really well since coming on full time after finishing his College tuition.

“We will be reaching out to the local Hospitality Colleges again to let them know we are willing to help with work placements, and so on.

“Now, more than ever, this is so desperately needed to make sure our industry is strong and ready to fight back when the recovery properly starts, which will hopefully kick in next year.

General Manager Nikos Matsikas added: “The industry has always faced criticism that not enough homegrown talent features in the market – well now is the time to change that, but young people need the proper cross-training to understand every aspect of running a venue such as ours, together with mentoring.”

“Dundee is now home to some amazing restaurants to rival the best in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and it would be a tragedy to lose any of them.”