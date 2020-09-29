GERARD Butler has dubbed himself an “animal whisperer” after sharing an adorable video of a curious squirrel crawling all over his body.

The Sparta actor showed off his softer side as he filmed himself giggling as the cute critter nibbled his hair and trousers.

The short clip was shared by Butler, 50, on Twitter on Monday with the caption: “Animal whisperer.”

The video begins with a bearded Butler recording as the squirrel runs across his body to nibble on his hair.

The cheeky squirrel then crawls on his face, causing the star to cringe and groan.

The creature then moves over his chest and chews his shirt much to Butler’s amusement, who says: “It is nibbling everything, it nibbles your face, your fingers, your toes, your heels and then for your clothes.

The squirrel then darts up to his head and Butler says: “Oh there she is, You’re going to nibble my ear”.

The squirrel starts to chomp on his T-shirt, prompting laughter from the star.

He begins to squirm as the rodent makes its way towards his trousers, causing him to warn the squirrel: “Don’t get too much lower. There she goes.”

The clip has since gone viral and delighted social media users.

@katwomanfifi commented under his post: “I think he’s after your nuts, Gerard. Watch out.”

@dianaolinga69 said: “What a cute video Gerry, she is a nice friendly little squirrel but I hope for your sake she didn’t find your nuts that would hurt lol.”

And Shellianpearce said on Instagram: “It’s all fun and games until he bites the wrong nuts. Be careful.”

Paisley-born Butler is currently living in LA.

He has recently seen his latest film Greenland pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.