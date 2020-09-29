How to choose the wedding ring without making mistakes?

Because choosing the right wedding ring is essential for all the bride and groom. This question occupies us today because we want to give good advice and help all those who want to choose the wedding ring well.

Choose according to your budget

One criterion to take into account when choosing the size: the price of the wedding bands. Do not forget that the wedding ring is a pact of love and wishes for happiness. Because you are going to wear it for the rest of your life. That is why it is better to spend a little more, but be satisfied and have no regrets with the chosen model.

In the current economic situation, you may be able to consider applying for a loan to finance the purchase of the wedding ring. Some prefer it, others have no problem buying a more modest ring. There are also models of wedding rings for all pockets without a doubt.

Additionally, jewelers and fantasy makers work to restore the values ??of marriage. Because it is an ancient tradition, inherent in many cultures, which generates an important source of income. Thus, you can find beautiful wedding rings for men and women. There are them for all tastes and styles, in addition to having prices for all budgets.

Choose according to personality

It is very important that your rings are in accordance with your personality. Also do not forget it at the mercy of trends. Because the ideal wedding ring should be the one we are in love with all our lives.

Elements to take into account before choosing are those that your ring has to reflect perfectly. That is, your style of dressing, your character or the jewels that you usually like to wear.

Also in this sense, rings made of gold or silver go well with everything. But beware, watch out for gemstone rings. Because they have character and do not combine as easily as the others.

Choose according to the material in which they are made: precious stones and metals.

The rings have to tell a story: that of the newlyweds.

The most classic wedding bands are those made of precious materials. For example, how are gold and silver. The most modern alliances use materials such as platinum. Because they give them a precious shiny metallic white. It also has hypo-allergic properties which makes it ideal as a material for sensitive skin. Platinum rivals today with white gold and gray gold, all very trendy materials for wedding rings.

There is also a tendency to associate colors, mixing the 3 types of gold (white, yellow and pink). These models are also very creative custom wedding rings. Cartier shows this with its Trinity Ring, with three rings encrusted with diamonds. Gold is the classic and favorite material for wedding rings, in general it is 18 karat gold, 75% pure.

Rings set and decorated with precious stones make almost all of us dream. Hence diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires. In parallel and in great demand, semi-precious stones are also great for a wedding ring. For example, topaz, aquamarines, etc. These stones already herald a revolution in jewelry and open possibilities for other, more affordable prices.

What is the ideal wedding ring for Men and Women?

Women often dream of an idyllic wedding and a sumptuous diamond-set wedding ring. They prefer sober wedding rings. For starters, men’s wedding rings are wide. However, the rings for women are fine and elegant. It is indeed a matter of morphology. Because the hands of women with fine fingers, favor a fine wedding band. While the man’s fingers, more robust, allow to wear wider and more solid wedding bands, more masculine in some way.

Wedding rings can be made by mixing different materials. Therefore, don’t be afraid to order them like this. If you like them more, white gold and platinum mix well with many other materials. In addition, to harmonize, the woman can choose a wedding ring in the same tone as her engagement ring. For this, two-color wedding rings are ideal. The wedding ring allows everything, it can be a classic choice or break the schemes with very original models for all tastes on the market.